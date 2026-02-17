Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Memes

Team USA defenseman Quinn Hughes goes viral for his expressions: “Haunted by the ghost of a Victorian child”

"Why would they let Quinn Hughes go to an old, historic place like Italy? He’s going to bring back so many ghosts."

10:00 AM CST on February 17, 2026

quinn hughes
@courtorquart/X

NHL hockey player Quinn Hughes is known for two things: being an excellent defenseman… and being haunted by the ghost of a Victorian child.

Featured Video

The meme arose from his resting "haunted" expression, whether he is on the ice or on the bench with his teammates. Not only that, but the meme has followed him to Italy, where he joined the Team USA men's hockey team along with his younger brother, Jack. The lore of Quinn Hughes' haunting has now expanded to include Italian ghosts.

Quinn Hughes before the Haunting memes began

Hughes entered the spotlight long before the ghost jokes took hold. The NHL drafted him seventh overall in 2018, and he spent seven seasons on the Vancouver Canucks. Hughes is now a player for the Minnesota Wild. Internationally, he represented the United States at multiple World Junior Championships and debuted at the senior World Championship with a bronze medal.

Advertisement

Hockey also ran in his family. While his younger brothers Jack and Luke became top NHL draft picks, Hughes carved his own lane. His mother played for the U.S. women’s national team, and his father worked in NHL player development.

Quinn Hughes disassociating and staring off into space while on the bench.
@llldaws0nlll/Instagram

While he is a highly skilled hockey player, there is one thing that fans of the sport and of Hughes himself can agree on: the poor man looks like he is haunted by the ghost of a Victorian child.

This speculation turned into a meme over time, with its precise origins unknown, but it comes from the haunted expression that seems permanently affixed to his face whenever he has a moment to disassociate. 

Advertisement
Quinn Hughes disassociating and staring off into space from the bench. Text overlay reads, "The wild might need to pull off an exorcism on this poor soul."
@llldaws0nlll/Instagram

The "seeing ghosts" meme followed him all the way to Italy

Those ghosts seem to have followed him to the Winter Olympics, where the ghosts apparently changed passports. Some fans claimed Italian spirits joined the original Victorian child. Fans joked that it even seemed at one point like he tripped over a ghost on the ice.

Advertisement
Threads post that reads, "The Haunting of Quinn Hughes has to be the most entertaining part of the Olympics so far. Casper just bopping around the ice."
@joelle.kaye_/Threads
Threads post that reads, "So I know nothing about hockey, but apparently there’s two sets of brothers on Team USA, and, according to the internet, one set is human garbage and half of the other set sees dead people. Do I have that right?"
@melsbells1985/Threads

It got to the point that Hughes found out about the meme, as he joked about it during an Olympic interview. After Team USA beat Germany to finish the group stage undefeated, he addressed his reputation. When asked about fitting into a loud, energetic roster, he leaned into it.

"Sometimes you hear some funny stuff out there, but yeah," he said. "As the people say, I'm usually seeing ghosts, so I'm usually focused on myself."

Advertisement
Tweet that reads, "Ever chuckle when you hear the Tkachuks chirping? Quinn Hughes: 'Sometimes you hear some funny stuff out there, but yeah ... as the people say, I'm usually seeing ghosts, so I'm usually focused on myself.'"
@mattyports/X

Quinn Hughes ghost haunting memes

Folks online can't get enough of the Quinn Hughes ghost memes. On Reddit, u/bloomingbluemel wrote, "Quinn Hughes still haunted and stressed after 3 US wins," to which u/ThisEnormousWoman replied, "Can't a guy have resting trauma face?"

the ghosts truly never leave chris hughes
@voss11/Instagram
Advertisement

"Because the ghost of a Victorian child still haunts him," u/an_asimovian joked, while u/Fortehlulz33 added, "Now it's a Victorian child and an Italian castrato."

A photo of a hand-painted "GO USA HOCKEY" sign hanging in someone's house, Quinn Hughes painted on one side surrounded by white ghosts, their mouths open wide.
@courtorquart/X

Threads users joined in on the jokes as well. One post read, "Reporter: 'Quinn, what’s the plan for the next game?' Quinn Hughes: 'Haunt avoidance. Avoid the Victorian twins. Maybe score a goal if the spirits let me.'" 

@oilyaspuck/Threads
Advertisement
Threads posts. The first one reads, "Called my mom and we chatted about the Olympics.I tried to explain to her why everyone adores and memes Quinn Hughes.But gave up and told her I would just send her memes and clips to explain.Please, dear Hockey Threads, give me your best Haunted Victorian Child Quinn Hughes content and in return I will post my mom's replies. 😂"The second reads, "As I saw in another thread 'He's haunted by the ghost of a Victorian Child'" with a GIF of Hughes staring off into space.
@pmjensen22/Threads

@jujubee595 added, "Why would they let Quinn Hughes go to an old, historic place like Italy? He’s going to bring back so many ghosts."

Threads post that reads, "Do you think Quinn would let me borrow a few ghosts to haunt my exes?"
@evs.mom/Threads

Even hockey-adjacent fandoms joined in. Fans folded Hughes and his spirits into Heated Rivalry fanfiction. As @kate.hawthorne admitted, "the Quinn Hughes talking to the ghosts who want him to matchmake Shane and Ilya is the absolute best thing I've ever read."

Advertisement
Threads post that reads, "Literally cannot stop thinking about the ghosts, so I guess I'm haunted by the haunting of Quinn Hughes."
@nikoleah_/Threads

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Viral Politics

“FCC you”: Stephen Colbert posts interview CBS axed after FCC threats. Here it is

"Because my network clearly doesn’t want us to talk about this, let’s talk about this."

February 17, 2026
Culture

“Real Housewives of Mahjong Manor.”: The retirement home Mahjong cheating scandal going massively viral, explained

"We're done with her. We're not playing. We're not playing with the cheater anymore."

February 17, 2026
Trending

“I saw her swimming the Rio Grande”: Belligerent man threatens to call ICE on flight attendant, gets booted off American Airlines flight

"I'm American... you're the illegal!"

February 17, 2026
Entertainment

Are “ageless actors” ruining immersion in movies? Movie lovers debate on Reddit: “Cosmetic work becomes a distraction”

"I do not want to sound like a hater but it is actively making movies worse for me."

February 17, 2026
Tech

“Essentially doxxing folks”: TikTok’s new “Local Feed” sparks more privacy concerns and opt-out confusion

“This is the most dangerous feature I've ever seen."

February 17, 2026
Memes

Arii, the “Stan Twitter Meme Girl,” recreates her iconic hoodie photo 10 years later

From 14 to 24.

February 17, 2026
Advertisement