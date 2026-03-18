Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“We sent them a cease and desist”: QTCinderella says she reached out to to a betting app ahead of The Streamer Awards

8:00 AM CDT on March 18, 2026

qtcinderella streamer awards polymarket
Adobe Stock/Fear&/YouTube

The Streamer Awards has become one of the most coveted events in content creators' diaries.

Featured Video

However, the popularity of QTCinderella's annual event has some downsides. Namely, prediction market companies like Polymarket opening up betting on various categories.

How did this start?

Back in December, when one Twitch user accused the streamer of insider trading, she revealed that she was taking legal action against a prediction market company.

Advertisement

"I would like to make this very clear: I am in no way associated with that website, and I am in no way condoning that website," she said. "I have no association with them, I do not. In fact, my lawyers are talking to their lawyers because I am not happy about that. I want you guys to know that."

What's the latest update?

Now, three months on, QTCinderella has provided an update on this issue during the March 16 episode of the Fear& podcast.

Advertisement

"I haven’t said this anywhere, but I’ll say it; it doesn't matter. We sent them a cease and desist, and they were like, ‘Hmm, doesn’t matter.’ I told them, I was like, ‘You know how many people, like, the insider trading issues in this situation are so crazy, like, so many people know the results beforehand," she explained.

Fear&/YouTube

"Like, I have a production team of, like, 100 there. What are you guys thinking? And they’re like, ‘Oh, if you want to let us know if anyone’s insider trading, you can give us names, and we can make sure that they’re held accountable.’ I was like, ‘Kill yourselves!’ That’s crazy!"

It should be noted that QTCinderella hasn't mentioned Polymarket by name, but many users are assuming that she is referring to them.

Advertisement

Polymarket have previous awards drama

This isn't the first time Polymarket has sparked outrage over its involvement in award shows. Back in January, netizens were shocked to discover that the Golden Globes seemingly partnered with Polymarket, sharing their live predictions for each category during the awards show's broadcast.

"The Golden Globes have long been a place where audiences debate and predict what will happen next....By pairing cultural debate with market-based probabilities, we’re giving fans a new, more interactive way to follow the show as it unfolds," Polymarket said in a press release at the time.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Viral Politics

“The most toxic environment”: Chelsea Handler details the “disaster” house she bought from RFK Jr.

"The idea that this guy is in charge of the health of our country."

March 18, 2026
Culture

China’s driverless vans are delivering the package, no matter what stands in their way

China's AI delivery vans are treating obstacles like suggestions, and becoming a meme in the process.

March 18, 2026
Culture

“It’s honestly tragic”: Fans are sharing the harsh truths about fandoms on the internet

Is it about art or content?

March 18, 2026
Memes

John Cena embraces the “you can’t see me” meme in viral ’90s nostalgia trend

John Cena was invisible in the 90s.

March 17, 2026
Trending

“Nothing is sacred”: Your Pokémon Go photos are training a new line of AI delivery robots

"Thank you for your hard work, Pokémon trainers."

March 17, 2026
Trending

Punch the Monkey—who went viral for being lonely—has found a new companion

"Punch got a girl before I did."

March 17, 2026
Advertisement