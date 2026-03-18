The Streamer Awards has become one of the most coveted events in content creators' diaries.

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However, the popularity of QTCinderella's annual event has some downsides. Namely, prediction market companies like Polymarket opening up betting on various categories.

How did this start?

Back in December, when one Twitch user accused the streamer of insider trading, she revealed that she was taking legal action against a prediction market company.

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QT says her lawyers are trying to resolve the issue of betting market(s) using the Streamer Awards IP, recommends you don’t participate



“I am in no way associated with that website..no way condoning..my lawyers are talking to their lawyers..I’m not happy”pic.twitter.com/ncYagIdWzu — yeet (@Awk20000) December 2, 2025

"I would like to make this very clear: I am in no way associated with that website, and I am in no way condoning that website," she said. "I have no association with them, I do not. In fact, my lawyers are talking to their lawyers because I am not happy about that. I want you guys to know that."

What's the latest update?

Now, three months on, QTCinderella has provided an update on this issue during the March 16 episode of the Fear& podcast.

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"I haven’t said this anywhere, but I’ll say it; it doesn't matter. We sent them a cease and desist, and they were like, ‘Hmm, doesn’t matter.’ I told them, I was like, ‘You know how many people, like, the insider trading issues in this situation are so crazy, like, so many people know the results beforehand," she explained.

"Like, I have a production team of, like, 100 there. What are you guys thinking? And they’re like, ‘Oh, if you want to let us know if anyone’s insider trading, you can give us names, and we can make sure that they’re held accountable.’ I was like, ‘Kill yourselves!’ That’s crazy!"

It should be noted that QTCinderella hasn't mentioned Polymarket by name, but many users are assuming that she is referring to them.

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QTCinderella couldn't believe Polymarket ignored her cease and desist over Streamer Awards bets



"They were like, it doesn't matter.. So many people know the results beforehand.. I had a production team of 100 there, what are you guys thinking?" pic.twitter.com/yJsrnGhOTd — bloom ? (@bloomjpg) March 17, 2026

Polymarket have previous awards drama

This isn't the first time Polymarket has sparked outrage over its involvement in award shows. Back in January, netizens were shocked to discover that the Golden Globes seemingly partnered with Polymarket, sharing their live predictions for each category during the awards show's broadcast.

"The Golden Globes have long been a place where audiences debate and predict what will happen next....By pairing cultural debate with market-based probabilities, we’re giving fans a new, more interactive way to follow the show as it unfolds," Polymarket said in a press release at the time.

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