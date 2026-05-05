“Prepare Yourselves”: TikToker Calls Out ‘Insane’ Walmart Produce Prices

A Tiktok user shared some “insane” price hikes on produce during a recent shopping trip at Walmart. The cost of basic groceries, medical expenses, and gas have exponentially grown over the last few months fueling conversation on social media.

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The individual who goes by ‘lowcarbkimmy’ on TikTok frequently posts about deals and shopping discoveries at a Walmart store. She recently shared a video showing steep price increases of some fruits and vegetables which were highly priced.

Some of the items featured include corn, bell peppers, watermelon, apples, lemons. All of which are commonly found in the kitchen of an American household. In the video, the TikToker expressed her shock at the prices of veggies and fruit.

She walked over to a basket full of corn with the husk and read the price aloud: $1.25 each. The TikToker said, “I have never ever, ever seen one piece of corn cost a $1.25 each!” Next she checked the price of lemons which were 64 cents each.

The TikToker acknowledged that the price for each lemon was “very, very expensive” and moved onto another produce item she described as expensive. The TikToker wanted to check out bell peppers as recommended by her colleague.

Apparently each bell pepper, although small, was also heavily priced at $1.25. This matches the price of a single piece of corn.

The woman picked up the vegetable in her hand to show viewers how truly small they were. She said, “I mean…These prices are going through the roof.”

Last on the list was a beloved seasonal fruit which the TikToker claimed isn’t even supposed to be pricey during this season. The TikToker walked over to a basket of watermelons which were set at $9.42.

Watermelons are generally eaten from May through September and are priced higher during winters. That’s also something the TikToker highlighted in the video. She said, “That’s usually a winter-time price.

She concluded her video with a final remark and a caution to her followers on TikTok. She said, “Everything is truly going up, up, up, up…I hope you’re ready for this.”

Netizens Weighed In on The Insane Price Hike Highlighted by the TikToker

Many netizens were shocked to learn about the increase in grocery prices. They weighed in on the price increase. Many shared their own revelations about the cost of veggies and fruits.

A first one said, “It’s Walmart price gouging on everyday products.” The next one exclaimed, “STOP BUYING IT! It’s the only way these stores will get the message, we aren’t accepting these prices.”

A third netizen pointed out, “If that shocks you, go check out beef prices.” A fourth individual weighed in on the price of watermelon shared by the TikToker.

? SHOCKING ALERT, AMERICA! Food prices are EXPLODING through the ROOF – and Walmart shelves are VANISHING before your eyes as costs have gone ABSOLUTELY INSANE! ?#foodprices #walmart #video #foodshortage #news #IranWar‌ pic.twitter.com/3FXYSlFZwU — Boots on the Streets Podcast ?️ (@bootsonstreets) May 4, 2026

The user said, “Holy cow, the price of watermelon is something I can’t wrap my head around! I usually get them for at the most 3 bucks each.” Similarly, another said, “I literally gasped at the nearly $10 watermelon.”

Discussions about the high prices for groceries, food, fruits and vegetables, medical care and more continue to spread on social media.

Many are blaming the Trump administration for the matter in response to the video, in the comment section.

However, whether or not the prices will come down is something that is yet to be seen. In the meanwhile, the TikToker encourages her followers to continue to follow her for great deals at Walmart and other stores.