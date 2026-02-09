Claims that the U.S. leaving the WHO led to cancer cures are going massively viral—here’s what’s actually going on

Over the weekend, a slew of posts went viral across social media claiming that multiple cancers were suddenly cured in the weeks after the United States officially left the World Health Organization. But are they true?

One of President Donald Trump's first executive orders after his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025, was for the U.S. to begin withdrawing from the WHO, blaming the organization's response to COVID and the resulting pandemic.

It was a highly controversial move with a lot of opposition both within the U.S. and globally, and a year later, in January 2026, the country's withdrawal from the WHO was complete.

Was there a sudden rush of cancer cures after America left the WHO? Not exactly

In early February, X (formerly known as Twitter) started lighting up with claims that various types of cancer had suddenly been "cured" in the short time since the U.S. left WHO, often citing other posts about cancer research.

A tweet from @Kendrickkumaaru on Feb. 8 racked up nearly 327,000 likes on X.com

> America leaves the World Health Organisation.

>Rest of the world literally starts curing cancer. https://t.co/3gPBz6AE9e pic.twitter.com/hcwXDbcBUd — Kendrick (@Kendrickkumaaru) February 8, 2026

> US leaves WHO

> files drop

> multiple breakthroughs for curing cancers are immediately found



???????????? https://t.co/wHrqNqvTjt — celi ˚ʚ♡ɞ˚ (@kaisersweep) February 8, 2026

Suddenly everybody and their mama curing cancer ????????? pic.twitter.com/SqPohQUYoC — Tan⁷? Arirang (@jjksyoongs) February 8, 2026

As a result, half-formed conspiracy theories began rolling in, with some even claiming that the entire purpose of the U.S. being a part of the WHO to begin with had been to prevent medical breakthroughs.

"ok i’m getting suspicious and i’m not ignoring the conspiracy theorists this time," wrote @gbennylola.

@zcorxcc added: "My theory is the USA's presence in the WHO was merely just there to stunt the growth of medical science. And to keep a finger on the pulse of new and inventive medication, so that they knew what was being developed and could plan on how to monetize it before public knowledge."

My theory is the USA's presence in the WHO was merely just there to stunt the growth of medical science. And to keep a finger on the pulse of new and inventive medication, so that they knew what was being developed and could plan on how to monetize it before public knowledge. pic.twitter.com/DRdyZJLofS — ＨΣΛＶΣＮ (@zcorxcc) February 8, 2026

"America having a global monopoly over the health industry, but the health industry being heavily privatized is what leads to a political interest in ensuring profits take precedence over health," wrote @KHAMCHANH. "When the world learns they can move on without the US, things change."

America having a global monopoly over the health industry, but the health industry being heavily privatized is what leads to a political interest in ensuring profits take precedence over health. When the world learns they can move on without the US, things change. https://t.co/j3IqZUGnMY — KHAMCHANH (@KHAMCHANH) February 8, 2026

Old studies, reborn as "breaking news"

As incredible (and bizarre) as it would have been for a bunch of different cancers to suddenly be cured in the last few weeks, the reality is a little bit more boring (and sad).

The community note on one of the big posts going around, attributing these "cures" to specific dates in February, points out that what's actually happened is that promising research studies—not cures—from the past several years have been going viral all at once, thanks to World Cancer Day falling on February 4.

A tweet from @Kekius_Sage from Feb. 8 garnered over 210,000 likes.

?BREAKING: 6 cancer cure claims suddenly went viral after the U.S. left the WHO.



Feb 1-4, 2026: Pancreatic Cancer ??

Feb 3-5, 2026: Colon Cancer??

Feb 3-7, 2026: Colorectal / Lung Metastases ??

Feb 6-7, 2026: HPV (Related Cancers)??

Feb 7-8, 2026: Blood Cancer / Leukemia??

Feb… pic.twitter.com/VtFFUSQ0Ba — Kekius Maximus (@Kekius_Sage) February 8, 2026

Just to reiterate, a lot of the research being touted as "cures" genuinely is very promising. It also has a long way to go, from larger studies to human trials and beyond.

That hasn't stopped the misinformation from spreading, if only because it makes a shocking bite-sized piece of content that's just believable enough that people will buy into and share it without doing any research.

And suddenly there's a cure for every type of cancer since the US left the WHO and the Epstein files dropped — Black (@LilithBlack25) February 8, 2026

dawg you are getting your medical research news from "Kekius Maximus" — Melodica Dude™ ? (@Melodica_Dude) February 8, 2026

As far as conspiracy theories go, maybe a better one would question why a bunch of blue check accounts are pushing the false narrative that the U.S. leaving the WHO somehow resulted in multiple cancers being cured all at once.

Then again, maybe it's just the algorithm.

