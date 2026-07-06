Cyclist Knocked Off Bike in Viral Britain Video Sparks Debate

A viral video shared by a German X account appears to show a cyclist being kicked off his bicycle during an altercation in Britain. The X post claims, "In Great Britain, an immigrant kicked a passing man off his bicycle, but the police helped the perpetrator escape, which is causing a stir abroad."

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The 21-second clip shows a man in black running up to another man in white, who is on a bicycle. As the camera records, the man in black jumps up and kicks the man in white off of his bicycle.

Their identities could not be independently verified, though several commenters disputed claims they were police officers. One goes towards the man who was on the bike and the other follows the man who kicked him.

In Großbritannien?? hat ein Immigrant einen vorbeifahrenden Mann von seinem Fahrrad getreten, doch die Polizei hat dem Täter zur Flucht verholfen, was im Ausland für Aufregung sorgt.



Das Video ist als Beweis sehr klar... pic.twitter.com/HTxAHxEGx5 — Fine (@Finefinchen123) July 5, 2026

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The text on the post alleges that "the police helped the perpetrator escape." However, the video does not show either guard attempting to obstruct justice. The guard that went to the man on the bike appeared to speak with the cyclist after the incident.

The video exploded online, garnering thousands of comments on X. As a result, it also prompted debate about immigration and also how police are expected to interact with the public. Several commenters disputed the original post's claim that the men were police officers, identifying them instead as security guards.

The clip appears to be from an older video

"Not police. And as far as I remember the man on the bike hit a girl he had been filming It's an old charlie veitch video," said a user, allegedly debunking the video's origin.

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However, another user wrote, "Old video, but that racist cyclist should be glad he wasn't arrested."

Another X commenter backed up the statement regarding both men having an argument. In a reply to a quoted post, they said, "As for the incident which occurred a few years ago in Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester. The black man and the white man had a heated argument a minute or two prior."