‘Please Delete This Post’: A Viral X Video Praising Kiawah Island Has Its Own Residents Worried About What Comes Next

An X post by @mattvanswol shows South Carolina's Kiawah Island, and as a result, some users urged others not to publicize the upscale coastal community. Many others defended it as an example of a well-preserved destination.

Featured Video

In one of the comments, a user wrote, "Look, man, Kiawah is great, but aren't all gated communities?" They added: "It's what you pay for."

The video was filmed during golden hour at Kiawah Island, itself a gated community on the South Carolina coast. The person behind the camera is seen going across a boardwalk and recording the place decorated with patriotic material like flags, streamers, and other decorations, which are just in time for America 250, which will be celebrated on July 4, 2026.

The very vibe of the area with beach chairs and glass doors made a commenter ask why houses in the area can cost 2.12 million on average. Then they looked it up on Google to find what kind of demographic inhabits the area, and after they did, they came and wrote: "Ah."

I think I’ve discovered the most beautiful and patriotic place in America.



It’s called Kiawah Island, SC.



There are HUNDREDS of kids just riding bikes and playing games.



Everyone is friendly, signs everywhere that say “WE LOVE AMERICA ??”



This is unbelievable!!!! pic.twitter.com/k2e2oVWnlH — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 2, 2026

As the poster wrote in the caption, "this is unbelievable," some commenters were concerned that publicity could change this mindset that they say is commonly found in the area. "The rule in South Carolina is don't post about it. We don't want [people] coming to mess it up and tie it into California," wrote an X user. Another added as a lighthearted threat: "Please delete this post. Coastal Carolina is getting too popular."

Meanwhile, another user joked that South Carolina was "full of" alligators and mosquitoes and suggested that one visit Florida instead. But most in this comments section portrayed Kiawah Island as an exclusive enclave that should remain undiscovered. "When will you [people] stop marketing gems to [everyone]?" yet another user wrote.

Another user, described the island as a "private resort island" with its golf courses and luxury accommodations. Although he ended his piece with a joke that he wouldn't recommend this island to anyone.

Private resort island. Beautiful golf courses including The Ocean Course. Lots of money flows through there. The Sanctuary Hotel is the epitome of class. It’s horrible and I wouldn’t recommend!? — Gerd Verbergen (@GerdWorldNation) July 3, 2026

Kiawah Island is roughly 25 miles southwest of Charleston. It is known for its beaches, maritime forests and golf courses, including the Ocean Course, which has hosted the 2021 PGA Championship.

In recent years, people from such secluded or exclusive communities have experienced the impact of social media exposure. While some argue that virality can lead to overcrowding and changes to local culture, others say tourism supports local businesses and economies.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify all claims made in the comments cited above. The details reflect the account as shared on X by @mattvanswol. The commenter identified as Gerd Verbergen was not independently confirmed.