“Good”: Picture day canceled over fears that the nation’s biggest school photo company is in the Epstein files

A Redditor said that their school canceled picture day over allegations that portrait service company Lifetouch had ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The most recent Epstein files release includes the name of Leon Black, the co-founder of a corporate equity firm that owns Lifetouch's parent company.

This new connection between Epstein and the most popular choice for school pictures quickly caused widespread concern.

Is Lifetouch in the Epstein files?

Last week, word began to spread online after someone noticed the connection in the Epstein files. Lifetouch is one of several sub-brands owned by Shutterfly, whose majority owner is Apollo Global Management. Leon Black, the firm's co-founder, is in there.

Business Insider called Apollo "the key source of Epstein's wealth in the last decade of his life" in a recent report. Dozens of documents in the files refer to multiple rape accusations against Black. His lawyer claimed an Apollo investigation into the former CEO found "he had no awareness of Epstein's criminal activities."

Lots of people in the files have claimed the same, but this denial didn't stop fear from spreading among parents who were thinking about their kids' picture day coming up. Lifetouch calls itself "the largest and most trusted family and school photography company in the country," but that trust apparently only went so far.

According to a Redditor on r/Teachers, their school canceled picture day over these fears.

"Apparently, there’s been a huge wave of concerned parents claiming Lifetouch is mentioned in the Epstein files," said u/Coolest_Wrongdoer. "The school says they’re canceling and having lawyers review the contract."

"I’m not usually one for conspiracy theories, but the idea that someone like that could have access to school photos nationwide is honestly disturbing," they added. "It makes you think about how Epstein identified and targeted vulnerable kids/families, especially in rural or low-income communities."

Lifetouch has already put out a statement on concerns around student privacy.

"As a trusted partner to schools for 90 years, we’re committed to protecting the privacy and personal information of every student we serve," the statement reads.

"When Lifetouch photographers take your student’s picture, that image is safeguarded for families and schools only, with no exceptions."

"Almost supervillain levels of connection"

The details showing the degrees of separation between Epstein and Lifetouch aren't reaching as many people as the scary headlines. Many applauded the school mentioned in the Reddit post for canceling, or are just glad the extensive reach that Epstein had is becoming common knowledge.

"I hope this makes parents reflect on posting photos of their children on social media," said u/TexturedSpace.

"Good," wrote @Gondors_Plumber on X. "You should be concerned that the system is designed to treat you like cattle. And if an overlord takes a liking to your kid, there isn't anything you can do about it."

"The Epstein files are hitting the normies," @CauseyCan pointed out. "It’s concerning they’ve possibly had access to children’s photos for this long, which is a reminder that with new online 'safety' acts being discussed, they also want your children’s pictures and data; it doesn’t make them safer."

Others, however, expressed that the horrors coming out of the Epstein files are shaking their sense of reality.

"I don’t know what to believe anymore, which is really scary," u/Ube_Ape confessed. "Another unsettling fact is how deep this guy had his hands in what feels like just about everything. It’s almost supervillain levels of connection, and that really, really bothers me."

