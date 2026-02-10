“Hit me hard”: Parents surprise their daughter with a “period cake”

A new generation of parents is doing away with stigma and shame surrounding daughters’ anatomy and menstrual cycles.

A couple is going viral for celebrating their daughter's first period with a cake, turning an often awkward moment into something affirming and joyful.

In a TikTok shared by @annuhleee on Jan. 13, 2026, the parents surprise their daughter, Phoenix, with a red-and-pink heart-shaped "period cake," praising her maturity and resilience.

The video, captioned "being better parents than mine ever were to me," has since garnered over 108,000 views and over 25 thousand likes.

As Phoenix stood in front of the ornate cake, her parents told her, “You were a champ… you handled it, actually quite gracefully during a really big week. And you communicated really well.”

The family suggested setting an intention before their daughter blew out the candle. “We're channeling good menstrual health for Phoenix,” her dad said. “Whatever she chooses to do with her body, that it's healthy. Your body is magical.”

Phoenix tasted the cake and said it was “bomb.”

How first periods are being reframed online

First period celebrations, or “period parties,” started popping up on social media about a decade ago. The period party often features a cake or other sweets, and pink, red, or anatomy-shaped decorations.

The event marks a milestone that is often ignored or treated as an inconvenience, turning it into a fun and delicious moment to recognize a young woman for all she’s becoming.

Many think gathering around a period cake is an excuse to empower newly menstruating people to understand and respect their bodies, while educating those around them about periods and women’s health.

The period cake and Phoenix’s parents’ thoughtful words resonated with girl parents on TikTok who saw how special it was to mark the milestone. People with traumatic first period memories shared how healing the period cake ritual feels for them.

One user wrote, “I could not imagine hearing those words as a young girl… go you guys 😭.”

@garyelizabeth pointed out, “dad being involved is so incredibly special.”

“When I first started mine, it was the morning before a family vacation and it was made out to be a terrible inconvenience for everyone,” replied @sageroux.

“This made me tear up to see the validation, support and affection you give your daughter. Kinda gives me hope for the future generations :’).”

@annuhleee did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

