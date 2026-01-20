“Unholy”: Peeps drops Sunny D, Pop-Tarts, and Chili Lime Mango flavors for Easter 2026. The internet is torn

In 2025, Peeps gave us Breyers Cookies & Cream and Rice Krispies Treats flavored marshmallows. In 2026, Peeps is continuing its streak of unexpected brand collaborations, welcoming spring with a new lineup of flavors for Easter: Sunny D, Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry, and Chili Lime Mango.

“As the No. 1 non-chocolate Easter candy, Peeps continues to bring joy, connection and creativity to celebrations everywhere, from Easter baskets to egg hunts and of course, festive family moments,” the company said in a statement.

Even people who "hate Peeps" are curious

People on social media are sharing sneak peeks of the new flavors from grocery store aisles. TikTok creator @craftyteachernj found Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry Peeps on the shelf at Walmart, remarking, "I hate Peeps, but these are kind of cool."

Another TikTok user reacted to a post that featured Sunny D-flavored Peeps. They wrote, “ok but this might actually be good. kinda like a creamsicle pop but in marshmallow form.”

Generally, reactions to the polarizing marshmallow treats on TikTok ranged from "must-try" to "this is unholy."

"Yall are gonna hate me cause these sound good 😭"

"As much as I like peeps, and miss eating them, this lineup is a no go"

"Chili mango now pls."

Where to find the Easter 2026 Peeps

Although the flavors may seem out there, Peeps brand manager Caitlin Servian said the bold new lineup for 2026 still stays true to its focus on holiday celebrations.

“There’s nothing quite like the joy Peeps bring to Easter, and each year, we’re always inspired by the creativity and passion fans bring to the season,” Servian said.

“Blending flavor innovation and playful partnerships, along with the iconic Chicks and Bunnies fans look forward to each year, the 2026 Easter collection is designed to inspire connection and transform ordinary moments into a celebration."

Sunny D-flavored Peeps can be found at Target, while Chili Lime Mango Peeps are exclusively available at Kroger.

Along with original Marshmallow Peeps and Bunnies, plenty of other favorite flavors are back this year. Look out for Dr Pepper Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, Rice Krispies Treats Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, and Cotton Candy Flavored Marshmallow Chicks.

More varieties include Party Cake Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, Sour Watermelon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, and Chocolate Pudding Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies.

