“I’m not chopped liver”: Pamela Anderson says she “felt yucky” being near Seth Rogen at the Golden Globes, wants an apology

Pamela Anderson says the fallout from Pam & Tommy is still very real for her—so real, that sitting near Seth Rogen at the Golden Globes made her "feel yucky."

Speaking on Andy Cohen Live on Friday, Anderson opened up about lingering hurt over the Hulu series, which dramatized the theft of her sex tape without her consent or involvement, and which Rogen produced and starred in without consulting her.

The Anderson-Rogen beef continues

Speaking with Cohen on SiriusXM radio, Anderson said she felt "yucky" being in close proximity to the man who helped make the miniseries about her relationship with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

The show centered around the release of their sex tape, which was stolen from their home in 1995.

"He was in the pit at the Golden Globes," said Anderson. "We were close. I felt like, I’m not chopped liver over here. I felt weird about it."

Her reaction stems from the accusations that nobody involved with making Pam & Tommy sought her consent or even consulted her beforehand. Some critics slammed the showrunners for exploiting a woman's public trauma after its release in 2022.

Anderson has similar thoughts about the show.

"How can someone make a TV series out of difficult times in your life?" she asked Cohen. "And I am a living, breathing human being over here."

"When you are a public person, they say you have no right to privacy. But your darkest, deepest secrets or tragedies should not be fair game for a TV series. That pissed me off a little bit."

The Canadian-American actress repeated her hope that Rogen would someday apologize to her, though she added, "not that it matters."

"The world owes her the biggest apology"

A lot of people still agree with Anderson and other critics that those involved with Pam & Tommy owe her an apology. Multiple X users pointed out that Rogen did reach out to Tommy Lee, but not his ex-wife.

"The fact that he talked to Tommy and not her is the exact problem and it’s weird that you don’t see that," wrote @ShutupToshi9227.

"Oh, well, he talked to the man in the relationship, so it’s all good," said @joshuarolson with clear sarcasm.

The story also brought out Rogen haters from all sides, few of whom could spell his last name right.

"To be fair, anyone would feel yucky sitting next to Seth Rogen," joked @MrStevenSteele.

"Agreed, always loved Rogens stoner humor, but he seems kind of insufferable," wrote @MartinaMarkota.

Among her fans, the prevailing opinion is that the owed contrition should extend far beyond Pam & Tommy.

Popular "meme creator" @whotfisjovana said that "the world owes her the biggest apology."

