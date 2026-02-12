Attorney General Pam Bondi's furious outburst over the Epstein files at a committee hearing resulted in a flurry of memes about the Dow. Instead of answering why there have been no indictments, she yelled about the line going up, and now it's everyone's favorite excuse for their professional, personal, or existential failings.

Depressing as the topic may be, it's a good time for Democrats and meme enjoyers.

Won't somebody please think of the stonks?

At a Wednesday House Judiciary Committee hearing, Democrats grilled Bondi over the roughest topics facing the Trump administration today. The ICE invasions that keep killing people came up, as did the recent release of millions of pages from the Epstein files.

While Bondi tried to brag about the sheer volume of the release, Democrats hit her for failing to redact victim names and the conspicuous absence of arrest orders.

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland was particularly uncompromising, and when he asked about the lack of indictments, Bondi could only try to change the subject.

Pam Bondi LOSES HER MIND when asked why she has not indicted any of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients.



“The Dow is over 50k right now, the Nasdaq smashing records, that’s what we should be talking about!!”



pic.twitter.com/88SpUdGbpK — ??????? (@Antunes1) February 11, 2026

"The Dow is over 50,000 right now," she said. "S&P at almost 7,000, and the NASDAQ smashing records. Americans' 401Ks and retirement savings are booming. That's what we should be talking about. We should be talking about making Americans safe."

Bold move to declare that America shouldn't be thinking about the children.

Imagine a little girl tells you an old man was sexually abusing her and your response is “yeah but the stock market.” — Jenni (@hashjenni) February 12, 2026

It's unclear if Bondi considers American victims of Jeffrey Epstein's massive sex trafficking ring to be worthy of safety as well. What is clear is that responding to a question about such an inconceivable horror by shouting "the Dow" is rich meme fodder for this strange and terrible time in which we all must live.

"How 'bout Dow?"

Whether left of center or simply fond of memes, X users could not resist this opportunity. No matter what sin you might commit, no matter what heinous crime someone might accuse you of, you can at least get a laugh by saying "the Dow is over 50,000."

pam bondi is JESTERMAXXING and currently being FRAME MOGGED by the house judiciary committee. she’s experiencing VISIBLE CORTISOL SPIKES as she continues to get FACT MOGGED while PERJURYMAXXING. zero composure gains, getting RECLAMATION MOGGED every 45s for FILIBUSTERMAXXING — tori (@intelligentpawg) February 11, 2026

Things took a turn when the Dow dropped later.

Yes, there is a meme coin already.

