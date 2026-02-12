Skip to Content
Memes

Pam Bondi’s “the Dow is over 50,000” deflection floods the meme market

"Ocifer, the Dow is over 50,000."

4:00 PM CST on February 12, 2026

pam bondi dow memes
CSPAN/@tupacabra/X

Attorney General Pam Bondi's furious outburst over the Epstein files at a committee hearing resulted in a flurry of memes about the Dow. Instead of answering why there have been no indictments, she yelled about the line going up, and now it's everyone's favorite excuse for their professional, personal, or existential failings.

Depressing as the topic may be, it's a good time for Democrats and meme enjoyers.

Won't somebody please think of the stonks?

At a Wednesday House Judiciary Committee hearing, Democrats grilled Bondi over the roughest topics facing the Trump administration today. The ICE invasions that keep killing people came up, as did the recent release of millions of pages from the Epstein files.

While Bondi tried to brag about the sheer volume of the release, Democrats hit her for failing to redact victim names and the conspicuous absence of arrest orders.

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland was particularly uncompromising, and when he asked about the lack of indictments, Bondi could only try to change the subject.

"The Dow is over 50,000 right now," she said. "S&P at almost 7,000, and the NASDAQ smashing records. Americans' 401Ks and retirement savings are booming. That's what we should be talking about. We should be talking about making Americans safe."

Bold move to declare that America shouldn't be thinking about the children.

It's unclear if Bondi considers American victims of Jeffrey Epstein's massive sex trafficking ring to be worthy of safety as well. What is clear is that responding to a question about such an inconceivable horror by shouting "the Dow" is rich meme fodder for this strange and terrible time in which we all must live.

"How 'bout Dow?"

Whether left of center or simply fond of memes, X users could not resist this opportunity. No matter what sin you might commit, no matter what heinous crime someone might accuse you of, you can at least get a laugh by saying "the Dow is over 50,000."

Tweet reading "My husband: Is that a new YSL purse? Did you just buy that?? I thought we agreed to budget! Me: The Dow is over 50,000 right now. The S&P at almost 7,000, and the Nasdaq smashing records. That's what we should be talking about."
@HaileyLennonBTC/X
Tweet reading "Cop: “Sir, have you been drinking?” Me: “Ocifer, the Dow is over 50,000” Cop: “Have a nice day sir”"
@noreplcement4yt/X
Tweet reading "Pam Bondi today" with a Michael Jordan "fuck them kids" meme.
@qcapital2020/X
Tweet reading "How bout Dow?" with a screenshot of a woman on Dr. Phil.
@tupacabra/X
Tweet reading "My wife: How late were you out last night? Me: The DOW is over $50,000!"
@dougboneparth/X
"I bet he's thinking about other women" meme with the man thinking "The Dow is over 50,000"
@AutismCapital/X
Tweet reading "My landlord: You’re a week late on rent. Me: The DOW just hit 50,000."
@Quadcarl/X
Tweet reading "I asked my 8-year old why he hadn’t done his homework. I was taken aback by his answer: “The Dow is over 50,000 dollars! I don't know why you're laughing….The Dow is over 50,000 right now. The S&P at almost 7,000”"
@agnostoxxx/X
Tweet reading "You’re laughing? The DOW is over 50,000 and you’re laughing?" Below is the meme screenshot.
@CramerTracker/X

Things took a turn when the Dow dropped later.

Tweet reading "The DOW just fell below 50,000 No one tell Pam Bondi"
@MorningBrew/X
Tweet reading "With the Dow below 50,000, can we go back to prosecuting pedophiles?"
@dougboneparth/X
Tweet reading "Dow Jones just fell below 50,000 again. Somebody check on Pam Bondi & her handlers."
@LegendaryEnergy/X

Yes, there is a meme coin already.

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

