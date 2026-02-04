“Number one worst purchase”: Woman buys an Oura Ring, then throws it in the trash

A TikTok creator threw away her Oura Ring shortly after realizing its battery only held a charge for six hours.

Riley (@rileyssside) wrote that after the company denied her requests for a refund, she dropped the malfunctioning Oura Ring in a wastebasket on Jan. 21, 2026.

The post racked up over 4.3 million views and 2,000 comments on TikTok, revealing users’ diverse experiences with the medical device and concerns about data privacy.

In a statement to the Daily Dot, an Oura spokesperson said most users still experience five to eight days of battery life and that the company can run remote diagnostics to identify issues and arrange replacements when appropriate, adding that Oura has "been in touch with [Riley] directly and resolved the issue."

In her video, Riley warned, "People online will try to convince you to buy an Oura Ring, it’s very important you do not listen."

"Number one worst purchase I have ever made in my life. Don’t buy an Oura ring unless you want the battery to only last for 6 hours before it dies and then for customer service to refuse a replacement!" she wrote.

While some commenters echoed Riley’s experience with the Oura Ring, citing poor charging capability, many Oura users said the company was quick to replace their devices. Others pointed out that since so many have had to have multiple ring replacements, and the high-priced health tracker is not worth the trouble.

But plenty of commenters on TikTok had nothing negative to say about their Oura Rings.

“Absolutely love my Oura ring. Mine holds a charge for almost a full week,” wrote @breeegee_.

Riley followed up on Feb. 2, 2026, sharing that Oura Ring shipped a replacement device. The clip revealed an order confirmation page from the brand. She wrote, “best day ever!!!!! WAR IS OVERRRR lol just kidding, really, THANK YOU @ouraring ♥️”

Commenters share mixed experiences with Oura Ring battery life

Experiences with the device and the brand’s customer service varied.

@mesheets11 commented, “I literally noticed yesterday mine was only getting 4 days worth of charge, they did a remote diag and confirmed it was having a software issue and I have a new one on the way…. And I don’t have to send this one back…. Sooooo yea.”

“Yep I got mine replaced twice but third time it was out of warranty, like I get it but why are so many people having problems with the battery in the first place?? Like fix that?”

“Opposite experience,” said @lindsey.taylor.davis. “Customer service replaced my ring at no charge when it was stolen on a trip this past year.”

One commenter revealed, “My Oura ring told me I was sick a day before I got a fever. It was pretty crazy.”

“Not buying one because I don't want them to have all that data on me,” wrote another commenter.

@rileyssside did not reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok DM.

