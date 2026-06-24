Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“One Game, One Love”: Mexico Fan Hands Out Japanese Flags To Japan Supporters At World Cup Match

2:46 PM CDT on June 24, 2026

World Cup Video Shows Mexico Fan Giving Japanese Flags To Fans

World Cup Video Shows Mexico Fan Giving Japanese Flags To Fans

|Image Credit: X/ @kumoriRaver

The World Cup may possibly be the closest to world peace we will ever be. As people from all across the globe have flooded the United States, there have been some amazing displays of solidarity. In this instance, a Mexico fan has brought Japanese flags to hand out to Japan fans in the stadium during a match.

Featured Video

In the video posted to X, the fan is seen carrying three bundles of the flags. He hands them out to all of the fans there rooting for Japan. At the end of the video, the fans with the flags are waving them, jumping up and down. They even make it on the big screen at the stadium.

With times tough globally at the moment, seeing such a wholesome interaction is, understandably, something that many of us need. And even if sports are not something everybody loves, the video prompted positive reactions from viewers.

Said one user, "actually needed this level of wholesome content today, football really does hit different sometimes."

Another commenter viewed the interaction as a sign of mutual respect, and wrote, "This is how friendships grow, and mutual respect for each other countries."

Though it is unclear whether or not the fond feelings will remain when the World Cup is over, the good thing is that we at least have them right now. The video highlighted a small but memorable interaction between fans.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

“The Oh God Hit Me”: Home Health Aide Realizes What Elderly Couple’s “Prayer Time” Really Is

June 24, 2026
Trending

“Spending 2 Hours On Nails Then Claiming You Can’t Pay Is Wild”: Viewers React To Viral Salon Dispute

June 24, 2026
Trending

“It’s Actually Doctor”: Man Repeatedly Refuses To Use Female Professor’s Title During Zoom Meeting, Sparking Backlash

June 24, 2026
Trending

“Lifted The Car Into The Air”: Video Of Business Owner Moving Vehicle With Forklift Sparks Debate

June 24, 2026
Trending

“She’s Fighting With Everyone”: Video Of Woman Allegedly Blocking Wheelchair Ramp Draws Criticism Online

June 24, 2026
Trending

‘He’s a Veteran, He’s Fully Legal’: A Video Claiming ICE Detained a U.S. Army Veteran in Maryland Has X Demanding Answers

June 24, 2026
Advertisement