Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Memes

A hiring manager trashed a resume over olive oil. Now it’s a massive meme

"Olive oil is a refined, exquisite interest."

5:30 AM CST on January 30, 2026

Left: Tweet reading, "I reviewed a resume that listed “olive oil” as an interest. That is not an interest. It’s been hours and I cannot stop thinking about it. There will not be an interview." Background shows olive oil being poured into a spoon. Right: Emma Chamberlain meme, a bedraggled expression on her face behind the wheel of a car. Tweet text overlay reads, "another day being unemployed because you had olive oil as an interest on your resume."
@90daysliquidity/X.com/kungfu01/Shutterstock/@netcapgirl/X.com

A hiring manager's offhand complaint about a job applicant's resume has kicked off the latest meme cycle on X.

Featured Video

After claiming they rejected a candidate for listing “olive oil” as an interest, the recruiter sparked days of debate and memes about what belongs on a resume and whether liking olive oil is actually more interesting than most corporate small talk.

Interested in olive oil? No interview

The meme kicked off after a Tuesday post by @90daysliquidity, who apparently does hiring within the banking sector. They were so put off by one resume's detail that they had to warn the world about it.

Advertisement

"Cannot stress how much of an advantage it is to be a normal, well adjusted, applicant for banking roles," they wrote.

"I reviewed a resume that listed 'olive oil' as an interest. That is not an interest. It’s been hours and I cannot stop thinking about it. There will not be an interview."

Olive oil enthusiasts soon came out of the woodwork to correct the record.

Advertisement

"There are olive oil Sommeliers and professional olive oil judges," said @fhinkel. "And some people are experts in growing olives for olive oil. Seems legit!"

Tweet reading "Olive oil is a refined, exquisite interest."
@cremieuxrecueil/X

"Olive oil is a refined, exquisite interest," declared @cremieuxrecueil.

Others argued tossing a resume for any interest was wrong, with more countered that interests shouldn't be on a resume at all. Most, however, found the general idea so amusing that a meme was born.

Advertisement

Users coat X in olive oil resume memes

It took less than a day for olive oil resume memes to start trending on the platform. Whether at the expense of the interviewer or the interviewee, the jokes proved savory and filling.

Tweet reading "Just applied for a position in a bank but accidentally uploaded the cv I used for a job in the olive oil industry. Hopefully they won't notice"
@John_Attridge/X

"Just applied for a position in a bank but accidentally uploaded the cv I used for a job in the olive oil industry," wrote @John_Attridge. "Hopefully they won't notice."

Advertisement

Popular commentator @dieworkwear turned the original post around.

Tweet reading "Cannot stress how much of an advantage it is to be a normal, well adjusted, applicant for food industry roles. A friend runs an olive oil factory and an applicant listed "the global financial system" as an interest. That is not an interest. There will not be an interview."
@dieworkwear/X

"Cannot stress how much of an advantage it is to be a normal, well adjusted, applicant for food industry roles," he said.

"A friend runs an olive oil factory and an applicant listed 'the global financial system' as an interest. That is not an interest. There will not be an interview."

Advertisement
Advertisement

It wasn't long before crossovers with films and the Nutella tricks meme appeared.

Tweet reading "the bad news is i got kicked out of nutella class in school but the good news is i've been really getting into olive oil lately"
@Cat2012795/X
Advertisement
Tweet reading “'ok so this is embarrassing but just for the record and just so we have it, you have olive oil listed as an interest on your resume? sorry to have to even ask'”
@netcapgirl/X
Tweet reading “'Billy this is our top applicant. He has a 3.95 GPA, he’s working himself through college, is President of his Investment Club, and has two prior IB internships. His flaw is his favorite hobby is Olive Oil.'”
@HighyieldHarry/X
Tweet reading "There won't be a second interview, but at least they'll know the difference between cold-pressed and cold-extracted olive oil."
@EffMktHype/X
Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Entertainment

“Thankful for this”: Ariana Grande responds after Vogue fail gives her six fingers

AI might actually not be to blame for this one.

January 30, 2026
Entertainment

“I had so much more to say”: Macaulay Culkin leads emotional tributes after Catherine O’Hara dies at 71

"Only one Catherine O'Hara, and now none."

January 30, 2026
Viral Politics

“Political suicide”: Trump says he wants to “drive housing prices up” instead of down

"People that own their homes, we're gonna keep them wealthy."

January 30, 2026
Viral Politics

Man dressed as Batman implores Santa Clara City Council not to assist ICE during Super Bowl: “Traitors to each and every individual you serve”

"He's out in the streets fighting for the people."

January 30, 2026
Culture

ChatGPT is retiring some of its models ahead of Valentine’s Day. What about the AI boyfriends and girlfriends?

"Sociopathic behavior."

January 30, 2026
Culture

“AG1 is bad for the world”: Bryan Johnson is publicly beefing with the supplement company

"AG1 is one of the lowest value health products in the world despite being the most heavily promoted," Johnson wrote.

January 30, 2026
Advertisement