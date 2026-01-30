A hiring manager trashed a resume over olive oil. Now it’s a massive meme

A hiring manager's offhand complaint about a job applicant's resume has kicked off the latest meme cycle on X.
After claiming they rejected a candidate for listing “olive oil” as an interest, the recruiter sparked days of debate and memes about what belongs on a resume and whether liking olive oil is actually more interesting than most corporate small talk.
Interested in olive oil? No interview
The meme kicked off after a Tuesday post by @90daysliquidity, who apparently does hiring within the banking sector. They were so put off by one resume's detail that they had to warn the world about it.
"Cannot stress how much of an advantage it is to be a normal, well adjusted, applicant for banking roles," they wrote.
"I reviewed a resume that listed 'olive oil' as an interest. That is not an interest. It’s been hours and I cannot stop thinking about it. There will not be an interview."
Olive oil enthusiasts soon came out of the woodwork to correct the record.
"There are olive oil Sommeliers and professional olive oil judges," said @fhinkel. "And some people are experts in growing olives for olive oil. Seems legit!"
"Olive oil is a refined, exquisite interest," declared @cremieuxrecueil.
Others argued tossing a resume for any interest was wrong, with more countered that interests shouldn't be on a resume at all. Most, however, found the general idea so amusing that a meme was born.
Users coat X in olive oil resume memes
It took less than a day for olive oil resume memes to start trending on the platform. Whether at the expense of the interviewer or the interviewee, the jokes proved savory and filling.
"Just applied for a position in a bank but accidentally uploaded the cv I used for a job in the olive oil industry," wrote @John_Attridge. "Hopefully they won't notice."
Popular commentator @dieworkwear turned the original post around.
"Cannot stress how much of an advantage it is to be a normal, well adjusted, applicant for food industry roles," he said.
"A friend runs an olive oil factory and an applicant listed 'the global financial system' as an interest. That is not an interest. There will not be an interview."
It wasn't long before crossovers with films and the Nutella tricks meme appeared.
