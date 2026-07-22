A viral video posted to X has sparked debate online after it appeared to show police responding to an incident on a crowded New York City street. The clip quickly drew political reactions, with some commenters blaming newly elected Mayor Zohran Mamdani for the scene, while others argued the video lacked enough context to support those claims.

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I will tell you that the NYC I remember from the late 60s and early 70s, was not any better. And that was well before the illegals were rampant. My grandparents lived on W 161st street in Manhattan, and I remember riding the subways as a pre-teen with my grandfather going to… — DeaconAR (@DeaconAlexisR) July 22, 2026

The video shows chaos on the street. There are several street vendors and people walking around the city on foot. People are selling various items, from clothes and shoes to household goods. Suddenly, a police officer can be seen running into the crowd of people on the sidewalk. The person recording can be heard saying things like, “Oh my god,” and laughing. While the police deal with the conflict unfolding out of view from the camera, it doesn’t seem like the person recording has much fear. Instead, they are laughing about what’s unfolding.

Later in the clip a man slammed into a car and put into handcuffs by the police. There isn’t enough context in the video to fully understand what happened, but it seemed like the police presence caused the most uneasiness in the crowd. There are countless people around, and no one seems truly panicked.

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People on X Blamed the Mayor for the City's Chaos

Since the video was posted to a right-wing X account, the comments were accusing Mayor Mamdani of everything that is happening in the city. “Zohran Mamdani’s NYC literally looks like a 3rd world country,” the caption of the post reads. “This is coming to every Democrat city in America.”

The video provides little context about what prompted the police response. The video is missing a lot of context, but that didn’t stop people from having strong opinions in the comment section.

“This is totally uncalled for and definitely unacceptable. How you live your life will eventually reflect what your surroundings look like,” one person commented. Another added, “A good city to stay away from. I am glad I was able to see her when she was the greatest city in the US. Now it is like Honduras or Haiti or other 3rd world places I have seen.”

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“NYC turning into a massive dump. People ACCEPTING to live like this is disgusting in our country. The level of person there plummeted. It’s gone,” someone else commented. “Put a wall up around it.”

Others noted that the city has been chaotic for the last several decades. “I will tell you that the NYC I remember from the late 60s and early 70s, was not any better. And that was well before the illegals were rampant. My grandparents lived on W 161st street in Manhattan, and I remember riding the subways as a pre-teen with my grandfather going to museums and such.”

Commenters continued debating both the incident and the broader claims made in the post. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify what prompted the police response or the claims made in the accompanying X post.