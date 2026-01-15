Skip to Content
“Whole department didn’t know what to do”: Cop admits he doesn’t know how to handle a Waymo crash

10:00 AM CST on January 15, 2026

Waymo self-driving vehicle on the side of a highway, text overlay reads, "I'm the first person in Georgia to hit a Waymo."
@chosendesserts/TikTok

A viral TikTok is raising new questions about how prepared police actually are for self-driving cars on public roads.

After getting into a traffic accident with a Waymo in Georgia, creator @chosendesserts said she sat on the side of the highway for over an hour while a state trooper admitted he didn’t know how to handle the situation, seeing as it was his first-ever Waymo crash.

The TikTok creator recorded the clip while she was pulled over on the shoulder of a highway, waiting for Georgia State Police to resolve the issue.

@chosendesserts said, “I literally been sitting here for a whole hour because I got into an accident with a Waymo… The officer has been in his car for 30 minutes. He said this is his first Waymo accident, and he don't know what to do either.” 

@chosendesserts/TikTok

@chosendesserts’ video went viral with 3.8 million views, and another version of it, captioned “I’m the first person in Georgia to hit a Waymo 😭😭😭😭,” racked up over 1 million views.

In a follow-up post she added, “the whole [police] department didn't know what to do. That's why it took him an hour cause they all had to figure it out.”

People reacting to the dilemma made devastating Waymo puns. One user commented, “...you should’ve paid Waymo attention.” Another wrote, “you finna get Waymo money.”

The absurd scenario had people discussing legal issues and safety concerns involved with self-driving cars increasing presence on public roads. Plenty of commenters urged @chosendesserts to seek compensation from Waymo because it's negligent that the company failed to have protocols in place for handling simple traffic incidents.

@chosendesserts

♬ original sound - Chosendesserts

“Looks like your gonna sit there for Waymo hours 😬”

@taniyah.5/TikTok
“You need to be Waymo quiet and let your Lawyer do Waymo talking! 🤣🤣🤣🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️.”

@burros104/TikTok

“The cop and the Waymo customer service ppl”

@mrs.keywiddalocs/TikTok
"You will go down in history sis!!!!!! Make sure your on point for your history book pictures 😅😂😂😂👑👑👑"

@mrs.luxurylondon/TikTok

