Entertainment

“Did she read the book or not?”: Odessa A’zion quits A24’s “Deep Cuts” after outrage—but some fans aren’t buying her explanation

"Acting like it was an oopsie daisy, girl bye."

10:00 AM CST on January 29, 2026

Left: Odessa A'zion at 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Barker Hanger on January 4, 2026. Right: Instagram Story post from actress Odessa A'zion, reading, "Guys!! I am with ALL of you and I am NOT doing this movie!"
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock/@odessaazion/Instagram

Actress Odessa A’zion has exited A24’s upcoming film Deep Cuts after online backlash erupted over her casting.

Fans of Holly Brickley’s novel accused the project of whitewashing a Latina character, prompting widespread outrage across social media—including some pointed tweets from A'zion's X fan account.

After learning more about the character’s original background, A’zion took to Instagram to publicly agree with these concerns and announced she would no longer be involved in the film. Still, some folks noticed discrepancies in her explanation, questioning whether she'd actually read the book or not.

Tweet that reads, "And then they want you to believe that she wasn't changing for convenience 😝" with before and after photos of Odessa A'zion's hair dye and fake tan.
@taybrinasweet/X
According to TheWrap, the story follows "two music-obsessed twenty-somethings navigating the messy realities of ambition, belonging and adulthood over the course of an era-defining decade."

Why fans were upset at "Deep Cuts" Odessa A'zion casting

The film is adapted from Holly Brickley’s novel of the same name, set in the early 2000s music scene. In it, A’zion’s character, Zoe Gutierrez, is half-Jewish and half-Mexican.

Although Brickley said she had no involvement in casting, and the script reportedly no longer specified Zoe’s ethnicity, people were quick to criticize the casting choice.

Many accused the film of whitewashing Zoe's character, arguing that Hollywood once again pushed aside Latina actresses who would have been perfect for the role.

Meanwhile, several users questioned why a white actress was cast in the role at all.

On X, @allurequinn wrote, "sorry but why do they have a white girl with a fake tan playing a latina."

Tweet that reads, "why is odessa a zion playing a mexican woman… and in this political climate"
@tiddiepatrol/X
Criticism escalated quickly across platforms. @taydutchess tweeted, "odessa zion adlon being cast to play zoe GUTTIEREZ … and ppl said we were tripping when we side-eyed her sudden attempt at racial ambiguity." 

Still, others tied the issue to the current political climate in the U.S. @NerdeenKiswani pointed out, "Also while Mexican children are being detained deported and essentially tortured in detention. They’ll kill you and then play you in movies."

"They tried to tell y'all the latisha wig was a dogwhistle and y'all didn't listen. now she stealin brown roles," added @R0SYLNS.

Fan account Odessa A’zion Daily posted that they did not support the casting, adding, "This choice perpetuates harmful patterns and representations affecting Latinos of all nationalities, particularly within the current political climate in the United States. In light of this, we will be pausing activity on this account until further notice."

A’zion addressed the backlash and exited the film

After learning about Zoe’s original heritage, A’zion posted a series of late-night Instagram Stories making her stance clear. "Guys!! I am with ALL of you and I am NOT doing this movie. f*ck that. I’m OUT," she wrote.

Instagram Story from Odessa A'zion that reads, "Guys!! I am with ALL of you and I am NOT doing this movie. "
Instagram Story from Odessa A'zion that reads, "f*ck that. I'm OUT."
Instagram Story from Odessa A'zion that reads, "lemme make myself clear..."
@odessaazion/Instagram

She thanked followers for flagging the issue, saying, "I AGREE WITH EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU!" She then explained she had originally auditioned for a different character and had not read the book yet. Because of that, she said she missed key context. Once she learned more, her decision was firm. 

"I’d never take a role from someone else that’s meant to do it," she wrote. Later, she added that many people were "more than capable" of playing Zoe.

Instagram Story from Odessa A'zion that reads, "THANK YOU guys for bringing this to my attention. I AGREE WITH EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU! This is why I love you guys.I'm so so sorry that this happened. It is SO important for me to let you in on how it all went down: I went in for Percy, but was offered Zoe instead and instantly said yes! I'm so pissed y'all, I hadn't read the book and should have paid more attention to all aspects of Zoe before accepting... and now that I know what I know???Fuck that! IM OUT.I'd never take a role from someone else that's meant to do it. That SHOULD do it! That's not me. There are a plentitude of people more than capable of playing this role and I am NOT one of them. I can't wait to see who it ends up being ❤️"
@odessaazion/Instagram
A’zion admitted she had focused on other parts of the script. However, she said she could not continue after understanding the character’s background. She ended her posts with gratitude, telling fans, "THANK YOU GUYS FOR LETTING ME KNOW!!!"

Instagram Story from Odessa A'zion that reads, "I was so excited I just said hell yeah cause I knew how much I loved the story so I was just down to be a part of it, and so excited to work with this group of people! But fuck thattttttt y'all never again!Ive been so busy with other work I was trying to carve out a time to re read, I wish I found that time sooner and clocked her name. That's all that's mentioned in the script when I just finally did. Thank you thank you THANK YOU GUYS FOR LETTING ME KNOW!!!"
Instagram Story from Odessa A'zion that reads, "Still haven't read the book but the story in the script is focused on Percy and Joe, so of course on my initial read that was my main focus as well. I was happy to be involved as a different role, but I just can not do it knowing more about Zoe now.I love you guysss sleep tight ❤️"
@odessaazion/Instagram

Still, not everyone is buying it. @starkeyslover pointed out how A'zion had written that she "loved the story," and was "trying to carve out time to re read," but later wrote, "I hadn't read the book."

"Acting like it was an oopsie daisy girl bye," wrote @joemorrows.

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

