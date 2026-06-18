A New York City man who makes a living collecting discarded cans and bottles is going viral on TikTok once again. Along the way, he's also found pans, utensils, and other household items that he has sold for extra cash.

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24 TikTok shared by @ericj3ng is going viral once more. The saying “one man’s waste is another man’s treasure” couldn’t be truer for the gentleman called John.

This particular individual has probably found some peculiar things, but finding Cartier watches? That was an exceedingly rare find.

The popular French house for luxury jewellery is considered a premium brand. Its products range anywhere from a few grand all the way to a few million. Their watches are no exception to this rule.

Cartier Crash watch (gorgeous) a part of Sotheby’s Important Watches Sale on June 15th, Dali Persistence of Memory pic.twitter.com/vvrAe6vHYL — Isiah Magsino (@IsiahMagsino) June 13, 2022

Cartier watches typically start at around $3,000 and go all the way up to 1 million or more. For instance, the Tank Must De Cartier watch is priced at $3750. With its sleek leather design and minimalistic appearance, it’s seemingly perfect for everyday wear.

According to the official website of Cartier, the La Panthère de Cartier is the most expensive watch in the luxury brand’s collection. Priced at $257,000, this is an amalgamation of precious stones, gold, and diamonds.

With two panther heads holding the dial in between its teeth, this is no ordinary piece. The panther heads have rhodiumized 18K white gold, 572 brilliant-cut 2.76 carat diamonds, emeralds, and an additional 273 diamonds of 8.12 carats adorning the watch strap.

Exactly which Cartier watch John found remains unclear. One thing, however, seems certain: it most definitely wasn’t the cheap kind of watch. The NYC man didn’t elaborate on what he did with it, but his rags-to-riches story continues to steal hearts on TikTok.

The NYC Man Who Found Cartier Watches Shared His Story

John had led a very different life before he got into the waste can and bottle collection business on the streets of New York. John said he became separated from his family of three kids and a wife after becoming involved in illegal activities

Although he still deeply missed his family and wished he could do it better, he still learned to remain joyful and credited his Christian faith for it. Throughout the video, he appeared to be smiling and happily explained how much he earned.

According to John, in 2024, he earned $400 to $800 every week. Whether or not he continued with it remains unconfirmed, but he certainly had an impact on fellow New Yorkers. John’s story has reached 3.5 million views, with many more coming in.

Disclaimer: This story is based on social media content and the claims of those featured in the videos. Daily Dot could not independently verify every detail or claim described above.