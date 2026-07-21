A video from a Women's Drew League game is drawing attention online after viewers noticed what appeared to be a basketball player's extra-long braided ponytail tucked through the back of her uniform. The unusual hairstyle quickly sparked jokes and debate across social media, with some users questioning whether it was even real.

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Female basketball player in the Women’s Drew League is going viral for her long braided hair that flows out of her shorts like a tail. pic.twitter.com/ucsJCUstbD — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 20, 2026

“Female basketball player in the Women’s Drew League is going viral for her long braided hair that flows out of her shorts like a tail,” the caption reads. The video shows a woman playing strong basketball, but there is a distraction to her game. While she moves around the court, her hair is nearly touching the ground.

The original poster of the video wrote “This can’t be real” over the video. You can see the basketball player’s long, braided ponytail tucked within her shorts. Many viewers compared it to a tail, but with such long hair, keeping it close to her body was likely her safest option. It is unclear why the braid was tucked into her uniform.

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Her Hair Started A Big Conversation

However, this didn’t stop the comment section from discussing her hair. Some people thought it was funny, while others were disturbed by the look.

One commenter wrote, “I am curious how someone wouldn't notice that, you should be able to feel that on your leg right?,” they asked. Another chimed in, “My question is WHY? I mean what’s the point? Can’t she just put it up?!?”

Many people laughed about the situation, but some thought this was a serious issue that could impact other people’s performance. “That is NOT her real hair. Those are extensions and they should be considered a distraction and non-compliance.” Another added, “Guess they don’t have dress codes and standards. So you can look like an idiot, distract the other players with that ridiculous look and that's perfectly acceptable? IT SHOULD NOT BE. It’s a distraction!”

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Some claimed she styled her hair like that for attention. “Attention seeking behavior. Snip it, Rapunzel,” one person wrote. “That’s several dollar store wigs tied together. People will def remember her tho.”

Other people with long hair wondered why she chose this route. “I've always had long hair, and there's no way I'd let my hair run through my sweaty shorts while playing basketball, but that's just me. To each their own.” Another person said it was a good idea to keep from getting her hair pulled by other players. “Creative way to not get your hair pulled. But it’s not her shorts, she got it tucked into the back of her jersey neck and it’s coming out the bottom of her jersey.”

The hairstyle quickly became the focus of the online discussion. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or whether the player's hairstyle was intentionally arranged that way during the game.