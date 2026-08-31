A woman named Tink, who uses the handle @spicygirlypop_, shared a TikTok video on June 12 describing how her new neighbor responded after seeing her sunbathing by the pool. The interaction took an unexpected turn when Tink brought up the neighborhood's reputation.

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The video had about 88,400 likes at the time of publication. In the video, the creator said her new neighbor had moved in three days earlier and had already texted her asking her not to sunbathe by the pool while the neighbor's husband was home. She explained that her husband had a direct view of the backyard and pool from the kitchen window. "It's called common courtesy," the new neighbor wrote.

Instead of giving up her own use of the pool, the TikTok creator asked why it should be her responsibility at all. "Like, ma'am, respectfully, I pay mortgage here, too," she said.

She also suggested that the neighbor couple could deal with the problem on their own by just covering a window. But the situation took an unexpected turn when the creator revealed what the community was known for.

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@spicygirlypop_ Girl, wait until you find out what kind of neighborhood you moved into. ?? ♬ original sound - tink ?

The New Neighbor's Complaint Quickly Became a Topic of Conversation

The woman described that her neighbourhood is known as an "upside down pineapple community." That means they lead swinging or consensual nonmonogamous lives, and residents have an adults-only gathering every Wednesday.

After receiving the text, she shared it in the community group chat. And they [expletive] lost it,’ she said, adding that members joked about inviting the new neighbor to the next gathering.

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The creator then mentioned that even in this particular video she was sitting by her pool in a bathing suit right in front of the kitchen window while the neighbour's husband was doing the dishes. "The real victim here, though, is the kitchen window, that's for sure," she added. She said her neighbor's husband had never complained when she was outside and that the couple would get "a proper welcome" at the neighbourhood's next Wednesday party!

One commenter asked "The real question you should be asking is how did she get your number to begin with." Another commenter wrote "I'm invested in this tea." Several commenters asked the TikTok creator for an update.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify whether the neighbor knew about the community's reputation before moving there. The details above reflect the account shared by @spicygirlypop_ on TikTok.