New Angle of Viral Baltimore Target Arrest Video Shows Girls Being Escorted Through Store as Debate Over Parental Responsibility Continues

A second angle of a viral video from a Target store in Baltimore has surfaced, giving viewers more insight into what happened with the three girls who were detained at a Target in Baltimore for vandalizing the store.

Featured Video

Unlike the original clip, which primarily showed officers detaining one of the girls inside the store, the newly surfaced footage captures additional moments leading up to and during the escort toward the front of the Target. The second angle provides a broader view of the interaction between the girls, bystanders and responding officers, prompting renewed discussion online.

Another angle has just surfaced of the 3 feral savages that were arrested for vandalizing a Target store in Baltimore after they harassed shoppers and then threatened police officers.



After the video went viral, countless users called for the mother of these 3 girls to be held… https://t.co/M0uJinZIEE — Viral Videos™️ (@ViralVideos) June 30, 2026

"Y'all kids is bad," the woman filming the video can be heard saying. As she gets close to the girl on the ground, the girl begins cursing at her before attempting to lunge before being held back by an officer.

The new footage also captures reactions from nearby shoppers as officers escort the girls toward the front of the store. While the video does not show what happened before police intervened, many viewers said it provides additional context beyond the original clip.

Where is their mother?

The second video prompted renewed discussion online about the girls' parents or guardians. The new angle of the video shows them being walked to the front of the store, as well as them moving through the store and seemingly attempting to throw stuff at other shoppers.

"I hope your mama sees this," a woman is heard saying. The girl responds by swearing at her and attempting to insult her.

Much of the online discussion shifted from the alleged vandalism to the girls' interactions with bystanders and the role parents or guardians should play in situations involving minors. One commenter wrote, "If parents do not take responsibility. One user wrote, "If parents do not take responsibility for their children’s behavior, incidents like this will only keep happening. The lack of proper parenting is the main reason these young people go astray, and I support holding guardians accountable."

Some responses also included racially insensitive remarks and speculation about the girls' family lives. However, the video does not provide enough information to support those assumptions or determine the circumstances surrounding the girls or their families.

It is unclear whether the girls ultimately faced charges or what prompted police to intervene before the videos began circulating online. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the circumstances shown in the footage, which is based on videos shared publicly on X.