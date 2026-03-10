Firefly briefly aired on Fox in 2002 before it was tragically cancelled. The show wasn't even through its first season when the network pulled the plug, and it's considered one of the biggest losses in television history. In 2005, the show's creator, Joss Whedon, wrote and directed the film Serenity, which wrapped up the story.

Featured Video

More than 20 years later, Nathan Fillion (Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds) is teasing a reunion. The actor hosts the podcast Once We Were Spacemen with fellow Firefly alum Alan Tudyk (Hoban "Wash" Washburne). The podcast's official Instagram account has been sharing videos of Fillion showing up at the houses and workplaces of his former castmates.

Fillion has made videos with Gina Torres (Zoe Washburne), Morena Baccarin (Inara Serra), Adam Baldwin (Jayne Cobb), Jewel Staite (Kaylee Frye), Sean Maher (Simon Tam), and Summer Glau (River Tam). Sadly, Ron Glass (Shepard Book) passed away in 2016. Tudyk has yet to be featured in a video. However, both Tudyk and Glass' characters died in Serenity.

Advertisement

What do the Firefly teasers mean?

Many fans are hoping the Firefly cast is teasing another season. It's not completely out of the realm of possibilities, considering we're living in the age of reboots. In fact, another Whedon classic, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, is coming back next year.

Mutant Enemy Productions

However, Whedon is not involved with that show. The creative was accused of misconduct by multiple actors and hasn't been involved with a project since The Nevers debuted in 2021. It's hard to imagine the Firefly cast reuniting for another show without him.

Advertisement

There have been many guesses by fans on social media, some of which Once We Were Spacemen has debunked. "Some of you have guessed convention, podcast, or crossover. You are wrong," the account captioned Fillion's video with Maher. "...an announcement is coming on Sunday, March 15," they added in Staite's video.

While that could mean a reunion special, fans are hoping for more episodes.

Fans react to Firefly teases

The Firefly fans, AKA Browncoats, are fiercely loyal, and they're hoping for the biggest news possible.

Advertisement

Many fans have taken to social media to speculate. While some are hoping for another season, others think they're being set up for disappointment. Meanwhile, some are speculating that it could be an animated prequel series, since that could include Tudyk.

Nathan Fillion has been reuniting with the Firefly cast and teasing some kind of reunion... if we get new Firefly content I will shit myself. My favorite sci-fi show of all time. Please be something ? pic.twitter.com/eMJyShP9BX — Kala Elizabeth (@kalaelizabeth) March 3, 2026

"I'm so hyped, we were just watching Firefly reruns recently. Please let this be a reboot," @GavyneJames tweeted.

"I'm thinking an animated series where they voice their old characters and the story picks up where the show left off," u/fullchub guessed.

Advertisement

"This feels like it's about 10 years too late, but I'm definitely intrigued by any new Firefly content," u/MuptonBossman posted.

"I'd like to be wrong, but I think a lot of fans are setting themselves up for a massive disappointment on whatever this is," u/OdoWanKenobi wrote.

"This is 100% going to be some type of underwhelming reunion special where they sit around on a stage and reminisce, like the Harry Potter one and the Friends one. And if it's not, it's going to be a stiffly animated thing like that Babylon 5 special. Temper your expectations now," u/NachoNutritious replied.

"If this is for literally anything other than a new season of Firefly, they are going to catch so much heat for it," u/throwtheclownaway20 added.

Advertisement

Mutant Enemy Productions

"It is just a 4k remaster," u/link_dead guessed.

"I hate to say this… but if Joss isn’t involved, will it be good? But it’s a catch-22 given his accusations," @JivinWithJack added on X.

"A sequel just wouldn't work. Book and Wash are dead, and Joss Whedon's career is also dead. But a sequel without Tudyk just isn't Firefly," u/sacredblasphemies argued.

Advertisement

"Don't play with my emotions, Nathan Fillion. I need this show to come back," @pulpculture323 wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Once We Were Spacemen for comment.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.



