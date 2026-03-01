“This is insane”: Model says fashion brand recreated her photos in AI ad instead of hiring her

A model on TikTok says a fashion brand created an AI-generated ad that closely mirrors her face, outfit, and past photos...without her consent or payment.

Mel (@vanellimelli030) shared side-by-side comparisons of her 2023 modeling shots and the ad in question on Feb. 26, 2026, pointing to identical freckles, eyebrow shape, eye color, and even a distinct bump on her nose.

A model said a brand copied her 2023 photos to make an AI ad

"I didn't know I had an AI twin until today," Mel said in her TikTok video. "But a friend of mine sent me an AI-generated ad today for fashion. And something about it felt very, very familiar."

She paused to zoom in on specifics, saying, "Wait a minute. Who are you? I mean, come on." What stood out most to her was the updates to the AI "model."

"They updated my hair," Mel noted. "'Cause when these photos were taken in 2023, I still had my mullet. So we're even more accurate now."

She added that the face had changed slightly, yet the markers remained. "They changed the face a little bit. Look at the eye colour. And like, look at the eyebrows and the freckles. And this little bump I have on my nose. What do you mean? This is wild."

While she didn't identify the brand responsible in her video, commenters quickly framed the issue as a labor shortcut. They argued that instead of hiring her, the company appeared to rely on AI trained on her photos.

The model did not claim consent had been granted, and she did not say she had been paid, but the implication that she hadn't was clear.

@vanellimelli030 they say imitation is the highest form of flattery… but i don’t feel flattered. this can’t be the future and should not be normalized. ?What do you guys think? ♬ original sound - vanellimelli

Social media reactions questioned consent and laws

Reactions poured in both on TikTok and on X, where the clip was reposted. One commenter wrote, "they wanted you without having to actually pay for you."

Another replied, "this is incredibly violating. i hope you can sue or something." Meanwhile, a third said, "I felt such a big ick when I saw that ad. It may look fine technically but it has no soul, no story and I HATE IT."

Some people pushed practical advice instead. "send them an invoice. if they're using your image you [deserve] to be paid," one TikToker suggested.

@bothtaylorsfan1 tweeted, "Instead of hiring her, they stole her likeness. This is what it means for ai being incorporated into the arts." Then they added, "They take from you and never hire an artist ever again and charge us higher fees for access to work they didn't create."

Questions about legality followed. "This is insane, but also a compliment, but also an insult. Can you even seek legal action here?" asked @sarahroseshhh. "Do you own your own likeness? Are our faces protected or have we all signed them away?"

Finally, @PhenomenallyZ_ demanded action, saying, "This is why this sh*t needs REGULATION asap!! CLEAR laws bands policies and boundaries set into place."

@vanellimelli030 did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok DM.

