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Minimalism is making a comeback on TikTok

Get ready: minimalism is making a comeback on TikTok—and it's inspiring people to majorly declutter their homes and lives.

8:00 AM CDT on March 21, 2026

minimalism trend tiktok minimalism
@selinapinedale/TikTok/@luke_liu/TikTok

Get ready: minimalism is making a comeback on TikTok—and it's inspiring people to majorly declutter their homes and lives.

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Though minimalism has been around for decades, a resurgence of the aesthetic has been making appearances on TikTok "for you" pages. These videos show creators decluttering their homes and embracing a pared-down look that screams "simplicity" and "comfort" in these complicated times.

@happiness_lifestyle

less is better ? less stress, less overwhelming feeling and more zen ❤️ simple living, living minimal, living Intentional is the key ? minimalism doesn't mean that you have nothing, you just have less. You have things that serve you purpose, you own things but things dont own you ? #Declutter #happiness_lifestyle #minimalismo #minimalistic #minimalistic

♬ оригинальный звук - aburec

In early 2026, TikTok creators began posting about minimalism, specifically how they've decluttered their home spaces for a simpler existence. Commonly using a "before-and-after" effect, these posts showcased how users have shed possessions and opted for a cleaner, simpler and more streamlined lifestyle aesthetic.

Often, users will comment on how being a minimalist has made them happier people and more able to focus on other elements of their lives.

What is Minimalism?

First introduced in the 1920s, minimalism has its origins in visual art and music, but eventually made its way into architecture, design, film, and fashion.

Minimalism is all about distilling an experience down to its essentials. In a lifestyle context, it's about cultivating a space that includes only what we value—reducing color, design and objects to the bare minimum. This creates less distraction from things that matter.

@life_with_chloee

Minimalism > overconsumption. Because everything you own has to be cleaned, organised, and stored somewhere. I’d rather spend my time living #minimalist #minimalism #declutter #underconsumption #decluttering

♬ original sound - tsirenzauds

"I only have 200 items in my entire house"

The trend on TikTok is a direct reflection of the tenets of lifestyle minimalism: people showing their homes and personal spaces before implementing minimalism (cluttered, crowded, chaotic), and how it looks after (organized, pared down, peaceful.

And, users are embracing it wholeheartedly.

"Honestly, we have so much unnecessary stuff! 😭," read one comment.

"I only have 200 items in my entire house including every single thing," read another.

"Incredible! intentional, thoughtful and considerate! I love it," added another.

"The less I have the less I stress"

Though it's hard to say exactly why minimalism is having a resurgence on TikTok, the economy might be to blame. Experts say a recession is near.

Recessions lessen spending and leads to an overall "paring down" of life in preparation for hard times ahead. This is reflected in the aesthetics of a recession, which often includes muted colors, conservative design and a turn back to the nostalgic or what makes people feel secure and comfortable.

"Recessions tend to flatten aspiration," Sarah Owen, a trend forecaster and social scientist, told Business Insider. "When the future feels uncertain, fashion tends to recoil into the familiar."

@selinapinedale

And that’s a wrap on season one of decluttering my home ?

♬ Wes Anderson-esque Cute Acoustic - Kenji Ueda

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