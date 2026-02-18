McDonald’s is getting into the trading card game with fan favorites like Grimace, Fry Girl, and Ronald McDonald

McDonald’s UK has decided it wants a seat at the trading card game table. Instead of another crossover with Pokémon, the fast-food giant is rolling out its first original McDonald’s brand collectible card promotion.

The campaign introduces 24 branded cards and will launch exclusively in the United Kingdom on March 17. While the move sounded odd at first, it quickly drew attention online.

The collection from McDonald’s UK CARDS mixes familiar mascots with nostalgia for historical menu offerings. Fans were told they could trade cards, possibly compete, and even win prizes. There was also the promise of a signed "legendary Golden Arches card."

The new trading card game teaser drew focus

McDonald’s UK released an official trailer but only revealed a few select card designs. The company clearly wanted anticipation to do the work, as folks wondered what other card designs there could be. The trailer framed the drop as a challenge rather than a giveaway.

The cards are scheduled to arrive in U.K. restaurants on March 17, 2026. Notably, McDonald’s did not set an end date, as well as no clear plans for expanding beyond the U.K.

Although many cards stayed under wraps, a few were confirmed early. These included Grimace, Fry Girl, Ronald McDonald, and the Legendary Golden Arches Card. There were also stranger picks, like Cheeseburger Chair and Milkshake Dip.

McDonald’s has yet to explain how customers would get the cards. However, previous Pokémon promotions required specific meal purchases, so the likelihood of a tie-in meal is there. One important note is that the cards will not be tied to Happy Meals, as the trading cards are listed as 18+ and not for children.

Fans reacted with confusion, hype, and mild concern

The social media trailer leaned hard into lore, showing a foil-style reverse side of the card with only the M logo and a "legendary" circular icon in the upper corner. The video announced, "A new game from The M Universe," which seemed Marvel-level dramatic.

One viewer on Instagram wrote, "Funky or what?! Can’t wait! 🔥👏🙌👀🌟🥳" Another pleaded, "Can I have Ronald pretty please 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏" A third added, "legendary cards?? Wait, hold up, McDonald’s trading cards."

One fascinated viewer joked, "Mcdonalds TCG before GTA6 is crazy."

TCG fan BJ Kroeger later shared footage from a London trading card game event that a friend attending the event shared with him.

He said that McDonald’s would unveil more cards on March 17. He hinted that while the game stayed U.K.-only for now, expansion to other countries could happen if interest stayed strong.

