Marvel fans react to speculation that “Blade” movie isn’t happening: “Biggest screwup from the MCU yet”

Marvel Studios' Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali was announced in 2019, and it keeps getting delayed. Now, fans are convinced the film isn't happening.

Featured Video

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLADE with Mahershala Ali. pic.twitter.com/JPcrSqSerW — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

The news of Ali's casting as Blade was super exciting when it happened nearly seven years ago, but constant delays and rumors of cancellation have left fans feeling hopeless. Since the project was announced, different directors and supporting cast members have come and gone.

Ali made a voice cameo as Blade at the end of Eternals in 2021, but the character hasn't been seen or heard from since... Unless you count Wesley Snipes reprising his version of Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024.

Advertisement

Fans react to Blade cancellation rumors

It should be noted that it's also not the first time this rumor has circulated.

While Ali and Mia Goth are both still attached to Blade, recent reports suggest the film is officially dead. However, Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the rumors.

Either way, the internet isn't very hopeful. Here's a look at what they're saying...

Advertisement

Comment

byu/phantom_avenger from discussion

inpopculturechat

Mahershala deserved better.

Comment

byu/phantom_avenger from discussion

inpopculturechat

It shouldn't be this hard.

Advertisement

Comment

byu/phantom_avenger from discussion

inpopculturechat

Remember when they joked about it in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Comment

byu/phantom_avenger from discussion

inpopculturechat

Reminder: This is NOT a confirmation...

Advertisement

'BLADE' is rumored to be canceled at Marvel Studios



Marvel will be pivoting to a 'MIDNIGHT SONS' movie



(via: @TheInSneider) pic.twitter.com/NII2o3KBI4 — ScreenTime (@screentime) January 9, 2026

Could Ali still play Blade in a Midnight Sons movie?

If Blade really ends up being canceled, it will be viewed as the biggest screwup from the MCU yet.



A bad-ass, R-Rated action film starring a vampire hunter basically writes itself, yet Disney and Kevin Feige continue to screw the pooch. pic.twitter.com/GqUp2A2cZQ — The Moonlight Warrior ? (@BlackMajikMan90) January 9, 2026

What a mess.

Advertisement

Comment

byu/phantom_avenger from discussion

inpopculturechat

The hype was huge.

If Marvel Studios' #Blade is actually cancelled, we need some type of in-depth expose/documentary on what went wrong with this movie.



This isn't a 'please and ask'; this is a NECESSITY! pic.twitter.com/zU3l71zeIR — donovan (#AIArtisThief,#CreateDontScrape ) (@donovanmartin5) January 10, 2026

We gotta know.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

