Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Entertainment

Marvel fans react to speculation that “Blade” movie isn’t happening: “Biggest screwup from the MCU yet”

Mahershala deserved better.

10:00 AM CST on January 31, 2026

maharshala ali next to the blade logo
Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock/@marvel/X

Marvel Studios' Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali was announced in 2019, and it keeps getting delayed. Now, fans are convinced the film isn't happening.

Featured Video

The news of Ali's casting as Blade was super exciting when it happened nearly seven years ago, but constant delays and rumors of cancellation have left fans feeling hopeless. Since the project was announced, different directors and supporting cast members have come and gone.

Ali made a voice cameo as Blade at the end of Eternals in 2021, but the character hasn't been seen or heard from since... Unless you count Wesley Snipes reprising his version of Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024.

Advertisement

Fans react to Blade cancellation rumors

It should be noted that it's also not the first time this rumor has circulated.

While Ali and Mia Goth are both still attached to Blade, recent reports suggest the film is officially dead. However, Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the rumors.

Either way, the internet isn't very hopeful. Here's a look at what they're saying...

Advertisement

Mahershala deserved better.

It shouldn't be this hard.

Advertisement

Remember when they joked about it in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Reminder: This is NOT a confirmation...

Advertisement

Could Ali still play Blade in a Midnight Sons movie?

What a mess.

Advertisement

The hype was huge.

We gotta know.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

Woman tries the classic frozen pipe trick. It backfires overnight—why?

"My landlord always tells us to open cupboards under the sinks too."

January 31, 2026
Trending

“This is what we want”: Fans laud Joseph Gordon-Levitt for urging Utah lawmakers to protect kids from AI

"What's next? Joshua Jackson fighting against gambling in kids games?"

January 31, 2026
Culture

Sydney Sweeney dismisses “MAGA Barbie” label by saying she just wants to “make art.” It’s not going over great

"I've never been here to talk about politics."

January 31, 2026
Trending

Americans were asked about their biggest concern right now—these 3 fears stood out

"Everyone says they’re hiring but nobody actually hires."

January 31, 2026
Entertainment

“Thankful for this”: Ariana Grande responds after Vogue fail gives her six fingers

AI might actually not be to blame for this one.

January 30, 2026
Entertainment

“I had so much more to say”: Macaulay Culkin leads emotional tributes after Catherine O’Hara dies at 71

"Only one Catherine O'Hara, and now none."

January 30, 2026
Advertisement