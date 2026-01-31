Marvel fans react to speculation that “Blade” movie isn’t happening: “Biggest screwup from the MCU yet”

Marvel Studios' Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali was announced in 2019, and it keeps getting delayed. Now, fans are convinced the film isn't happening.
The news of Ali's casting as Blade was super exciting when it happened nearly seven years ago, but constant delays and rumors of cancellation have left fans feeling hopeless. Since the project was announced, different directors and supporting cast members have come and gone.
Ali made a voice cameo as Blade at the end of Eternals in 2021, but the character hasn't been seen or heard from since... Unless you count Wesley Snipes reprising his version of Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024.
Fans react to Blade cancellation rumors
It should be noted that it's also not the first time this rumor has circulated.
While Ali and Mia Goth are both still attached to Blade, recent reports suggest the film is officially dead. However, Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the rumors.
Either way, the internet isn't very hopeful. Here's a look at what they're saying...
Mahershala deserved better.
It shouldn't be this hard.
Remember when they joked about it in Deadpool & Wolverine?
Reminder: This is NOT a confirmation...
Could Ali still play Blade in a Midnight Sons movie?
What a mess.
The hype was huge.
We gotta know.
