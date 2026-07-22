A woman's video of a confrontation with an elderly man in Jacksonville, Florida, is going viral after it appeared to show him using a racial slur during a dispute over her pulling into his driveway. The brief confrontation has drawn widespread attention online.

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The clip, which has since been reshared on social media but was originally posted by the woman on Instagram (@brassdonkee), shows an elderly man approaching the woman's car. At one point, he appears to reach for the driver's side door handle.

MAGA grandpa threatens to shoot Black woman—while repeatedly calling her the N-word.



Then tries to open her car door—physically assaults her through open window.



All because she was sitting in her car picking up neighbor.



She called police—but they never arrived at the scene.… pic.twitter.com/l26S8WisZ5 — LongTime?FirstTime?‍? (@LongTimeHistory) July 21, 2026

The Woman in the Car Immediately Tells Someone With Her to Call the Police

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After the man reached for the door handle of the woman's car, another woman, who appears to be with him, tells him, "Please stop." It also sounds like she had initially given the woman in the car the okay to use their driveway to back up.

The man then tells the woman, who appears to be Black, "Tell this motherf--king [racial slur] don't pull in my yard anymore."

The woman questions why she shouldn't be able to pull into the driveway, and he fires back with, "Don't pull in my yard again, motherf--ker."

The woman with the man then calmly asks him, "Why not? What's wrong?" And as she's saying that, he can be heard threatening the woman in the car, saying, "I'll shoot your motherf--king ass." He then starts walking back toward his house, and the woman in the car warns him that he's going to jail.

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A few seconds later, he comes back toward the car, clapping his hands together as if he's mocking the woman while saying, "Okay, alright, okay." He then appears to reach for her phone, prompting her to reply, "Get the f--k off of me, dude."

It's not about the people in the vehicle. This elderly man was already miserable before he left his house. — The Rhetorical Why (@TheRhetoricalY) July 22, 2026

It seems there may have been more to the interaction than the woman simply using his driveway to back up. But in the caption of her Instagram post, she did mention that she had called the police, though they never showed up.

She's since called on "Jacksonville leaders" to do something about the man's behavior because, according to one commenter, "He was way out of line.” They also wrote that they “side with the lady,” adding “I'm sure this is ongoing, but in this particular incident that man is in the wrong, bro. And why use a racial slur? She was being civil."

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Another suggested that if she really wants the video to get attention, she should "Send that video to your local news station" and "Watch how quick you get a response from the police department or some government official associated with law enforcement."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the confrontation or the claims made by those involved.