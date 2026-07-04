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Man Says He Loves His Wife but Struggles With Her Cooking: “I Have a Very Hard Time Pretending”

9:00 AM CDT on July 4, 2026

“I Love My Wife but Not Her Cooking”: Man Opens up About Marital Struggle

“I Love My Wife but Not Her Cooking”: Man Opens up About Marital Struggle

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) Canva

A Reddit user has gone viral after opening up about a dilemma in his marriage, saying he loves his wife but finds it difficult to enjoy the meals she prepares.

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In the sub r/BoyDinnerDiaries, a man shared a photo of his dinner, chicken and fries from a fast-food restaurant with a long post about how he doesn’t like his wife’s cooking. He noted that he wasn’t looking for advice, but rather was just looking to vent.

“Want to start this off by saying I love my wife so much and we’ve got a wonderful marriage. We’ve been together for a decade and married for a few years. We are very supportive of each other, both make good money, and have a lot of fun. Want to also clarify that this is not a hetero normative expectation thing. I don’t care if she never cooks for me and I’ll gladly cook for her when it’s my turn,” the post began. “When it’s her turn though, I have a very hard time pretending like I am enjoying the things she makes. We have very different taste (I love spicy food, she can’t handle it) and we grew up eating totally different things.”

Reddit Users Encourage Honest Conversation About Wife's Cooking

According to the post, the couple's differing food preferences have become a recurring issue. When she is the one cooking, he ends up eating something completely different.

“For example, a meal might be something like unseasoned broccoli roasted in nearly no oil, mushy oven sweet potato fries, and those precooked chicken or whatever meat packages from Trader Joe’s with no seasoning. I’ll add salt and hot sauce or something if I can, but it kind of goes beyond the food choices and seasoning. Often vegetables will be overcooked/undercooked, food might be on the brink of spoiling or past expiration as she tries to use what’s in the cabinet, or we’ll just eat a plate of microwave things all thrown together without much consideration,” he continues. “Now, like I said, I don’t need her or ask her to cook for me and I myself am a pretty okay cook… but I lie to her and tell her that the food she’s making is good. It has got to a point where I have been turning down meals because I don’t want to force myself through a meal I really don’t want to eat. We are so honest about everything, but sometimes honesty just feels like being mean when I could just pretend to like it instead right?”

He added that despite the issue, he considers her "the best thing that ever happened" to him. However, he said the situation has become increasingly difficult to navigate.

Many commenters encouraged him to have an honest conversation with his wife, since they have such a strong bond, they should be able to move past this.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/BoyDinnerDiaries.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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