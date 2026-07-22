Man Films $50,000 Trip to Miami Detention Center Demanding “Fair Treatment” for Tate Brothers

A video shared to X by the account @TKralow shows him recording himself standing outside a federal detention center in Miami, where he said Andrew and Tristan Tate are being held in solitary confinement.

Featured Video

The man said he spent $50,000 traveling from Dubai to Miami specifically to record the video.

Speaking directly to the camera, the man asked viewers to watch the full video and share it. "If you care about due process. Human rights," he said, arguing the brothers "spoke a lot of truth about corruption" even if they expressed it in a way he described as 'very loud.'

The Tate brothers are in solitary confinement in federal detention center of Miami, right behind me!



Behind these very walls!



I have spent $50,000 on a trip from Dubai to Miami just to make this video! The least you can do is watch this video till the end, understand whats… pic.twitter.com/ZI6up7WG7B — Thomas Kralow (@TKralow) July 21, 2026

Advertisement

The man claimed Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds the final decision on whether Andrew and Tristan Tate are extradited to the United Kingdom, and asked that Rubio personally review the evidence in the extradition case.

He also claimed the brothers' arrest was "allegedly greenlit by a low-level DOJ functionary without leadership approval."

Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested by U.S. Marshals in Miami on July 18, pursuant to an extradition request from the United Kingdom, according to CNN.

The outlet reported that Andrew Tate 42 charges in the U.K., including r---, human trafficking, and offenses involving child sexual abuse material, while Tristan Tate faces 17 charges, including sexual assault, r---, and trafficking.

Advertisement

The brothers previously avoided extradition to the U.K. while facing separate criminal proceedings in Romania. They were allowed to leave that country in February 2025 after authorities lifted travel restrictions, flying to Florida on a private jet.

Reacting to the video, one commenter listed the specific charges the brothers face in the U.K., "What I need to understand is that the United Kingdom has charged these two with numerous counts of illegal—and sometimes violent—sex act, as well as charging them with one count of child porn. The UK has requested that they be extradited to the UK to stand trial. No brainer."

Another user framed the arrest as a routine legal process rather than a conspiracy, writing, "This is the rule of law they did a crime in another country our country was asked to arrest them and now they sit there awaiting extradition."

This is the rule of law they did a crime in another country our country was asked to arrest them and now they sit there awaiting extradition. — Blank (@TheVengence45) July 22, 2026

Advertisement

The Tates' attorney, Joseph McBride, has said in public statements covered by CNN that the arrests were "politically motivated" and argued that a longstanding agreement between the U.K. and Romania meant the U.K. should not have pursued extradition while the Romanian case remained active.

One commenter voiced support for the brothers directly, writing that "REAL Americans" stand with them and citing their history of being granted Romanian passports as evidence they have "proven time and again" they did nothing wrong.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claim that a low-level Justice Department employee approved the arrest without leadership sign-off, or confirm the exact cost of the man's trip from Dubai to Miami. The details above reflect the man's statements as shared on X, supplemented by reporting from CNN and PBS News.