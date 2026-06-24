Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“It’s Actually Doctor”: Man Repeatedly Refuses To Use Female Professor’s Title During Zoom Meeting, Sparking Backlash

2:00 PM CDT on June 24, 2026

Man Refuses To Call Female Professor ‘Dr.’ During Zoom Meeting, Sparks Backlash

Man Refuses To Call Female Professor ‘Dr.’ During Zoom Meeting, Sparks Backlash

|Image Credit: X/@Zoya_ki_batein

A viral video posted to X is sparking debate about professional titles and respect in the workplace. Years of schooling and work go into it. There is a reason that those with a doctorate prefer to be addressed as "Dr." as opposed to other titles such as "Mr." or "Mrs." In a video posted to X, a man repeatedly refuses to address a professor as 'Dr.' despite being corrected multiple times.

Featured Video

In what looks to be a Zoom meeting, addresses a woman using only her last name. When she corrects him and says her title is 'Doctor', he then says "Mrs. Rosario." The video provides no indication that 'Mrs.' is her preferred title.

Despite her correcting him every time he does not use her honorific, he never does and instead responds by pointing out that her display name does not say 'Dr.'

Many viewers sided with the woman and criticized the man's behavior

Several viewers argued the interaction reflected broader issues of workplace respect. Many commenters questioned why the disagreement continued.

Said a user, "He deserved to be fired. A PhD is an earned title. This is just him belittling her because he feels inferior."

Some commenters claimed to have additional context. According to one, "What makes his arrogance in this exchange all the more insane is when you find out that he was volunteering for the position he was ultimately let go from. Like how are u volunteering for a position to help serve the community and then refuse to serve them in the most basic way??"

The comments section focused heavily on professional credentials and workplace respect. Though unfortunate that the man had to be fired from his job, hopefully it taught him something in the process.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify claims made by commenters that the man was later fired from his position.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

“The Oh God Hit Me”: Home Health Aide Realizes What Elderly Couple’s “Prayer Time” Really Is

June 24, 2026
Trending

“One Game, One Love”: Mexico Fan Hands Out Japanese Flags To Japan Supporters At World Cup Match

June 24, 2026
Trending

“Spending 2 Hours On Nails Then Claiming You Can’t Pay Is Wild”: Viewers React To Viral Salon Dispute

June 24, 2026
Trending

“Lifted The Car Into The Air”: Video Of Business Owner Moving Vehicle With Forklift Sparks Debate

June 24, 2026
Trending

“She’s Fighting With Everyone”: Video Of Woman Allegedly Blocking Wheelchair Ramp Draws Criticism Online

June 24, 2026
Trending

‘He’s a Veteran, He’s Fully Legal’: A Video Claiming ICE Detained a U.S. Army Veteran in Maryland Has X Demanding Answers

June 24, 2026
Advertisement