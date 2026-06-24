Man Refuses To Call Female Professor ‘Dr.’ During Zoom Meeting, Sparks Backlash

A viral video posted to X is sparking debate about professional titles and respect in the workplace. Years of schooling and work go into it. There is a reason that those with a doctorate prefer to be addressed as "Dr." as opposed to other titles such as "Mr." or "Mrs." In a video posted to X, a man repeatedly refuses to address a professor as 'Dr.' despite being corrected multiple times.

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In what looks to be a Zoom meeting, addresses a woman using only her last name. When she corrects him and says her title is 'Doctor', he then says "Mrs. Rosario." The video provides no indication that 'Mrs.' is her preferred title.

Despite her correcting him every time he does not use her honorific, he never does and instead responds by pointing out that her display name does not say 'Dr.'

This man refused to address a female professor as “Dr” and insisted on calling her “Mrs”. He was fired the next day pic.twitter.com/ZiHUfb0pgj — Zoya?️ (@Zoya_ki_batein) June 23, 2026

Many viewers sided with the woman and criticized the man's behavior

Several viewers argued the interaction reflected broader issues of workplace respect. Many commenters questioned why the disagreement continued.

Said a user, "He deserved to be fired. A PhD is an earned title. This is just him belittling her because he feels inferior."

He deserved to be fired. A PhD is an earned title. This is just him belittling her because he feels inferior. — Betty Rubble (@TheBettyRubble) June 24, 2026

Some commenters claimed to have additional context. According to one, "What makes his arrogance in this exchange all the more insane is when you find out that he was volunteering for the position he was ultimately let go from. Like how are u volunteering for a position to help serve the community and then refuse to serve them in the most basic way??"

What makes his arrogance in this exchange all the more insane is when you find out that he was volunteering for the position he was ultimately let go from. Like how are u volunteering for a position to help serve the community and then refuse to serve them in the most basic way?? — Jovan (@PurpleXVampires) June 23, 2026

The comments section focused heavily on professional credentials and workplace respect. Though unfortunate that the man had to be fired from his job, hopefully it taught him something in the process.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify claims made by commenters that the man was later fired from his position.