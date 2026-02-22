“I thought I’d made the cut”: Man says he ended 10-year friendship after not getting invited to the wedding

A man says he quietly ended a 10-year friendship after realizing he wasn’t invited to his friend's wedding.

@yonosoyasi5 explained he made the tough decision to distance himself from the relationship in a TikTok video on Dec. 16, 2025, that has since been watched over 2.6 million times.

"Weddings are special moments, and not everyone can go," he admitted in the video, "but I went through so much with this person that I thought I had made the cut."

Being excluded from milestone events like weddings cuts deep, especially when you fully expected an invite. Although the slight bothered him, @yonosoyasi5 ultimately accepted that the friendship meant more to him than it did to his ex-friend. So he moved on.

"I'm no longer gonna put in the effort," he said. "I wish him the best. I never wish him ill. But to say that I wanna be a part of his life now, it would be very fake."

"I just don't care anymore."

In his video, @yonosoyasi5 recalled running into his ex-friend’s brother who asked why the old friends are no longer in touch. He told him, “Your brother knows why.”

"He hasn't called, texted, asked me to hang out," he said. "He clearly doesn't care about this friendship anymore either."

"What am I gonna hang out with him for? What's the objective of me putting energy into this friendship? Am I gonna get invited to a second wedding?"

TikTok users reacting to the post could relate.

"It's not actually the wedding invite, it's finding out the person doesn't see you as a close friend," commented @labgirl16.

"Once you exclude me from important moments, I will exclude you from my entire life," replied @princess__komeh.

@annedeesan wrote, “I think at our age we want to get back what we put into friendships/relationships. You love with your whole heart, so to not have it reciprocated is hurtful. I feel ya.”

Relationships coming to an end can be painful. But luckily there are always new friends to make.

Plenty of users seized the opportunity to shoot their shot in the comments. @everythingwasblue02 replied, “It’s okay. Let's get married and not invite them!”

@yonosoyasi5 did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

