Man dressed as Batman implores Santa Clara City Council not to assist ICE during Super Bowl: “Traitors to each and every individual you serve”

If you have to dress as a comic book character to be heard, suit up. "Batman" showed up at City Hall to protect the people of Santa Clara from ICE.

A man dressed as Batman slammed city officials for failing to ensure that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would be blocked from operating at the upcoming Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium.

During the meeting with the Santa Clara City Council, "Batman" expressed disgust toward council members who had months to prepare for the event. He demanded that they approve policies to withhold city resources from ICE and confirm that Santa Clara will not cooperate with the organization’s operations.

A recording of the meeting was picked up by major news outlets and shared nationally, in part because of the statement the man made by appearing in costume. People commenting on the video shared via YouTube appreciated that the man amplified his message this way, calling him a hero.

Sending up the bat signal to protect the city from ICE

The man dressed as Batman approached the podium and confronted Santa Clara council members responsible for ensuring community safety during the upcoming Super Bowl on Feb. 8, 2026.

“I don't give a damn if this is outside of decorum,” he said. “People are dying on our streets every single day in this country because we allow this federal government to walk all over you.”

Batman held up a sheet of paper, imploring that the council, “make every single policy on this little sheet of paper here happen right now—happen before the Super Bowl,” and, “before potentially hundreds of masked men come into our city and kill people.”

“You need to affirm that no city resources will go to ICE. No cooperation will be given to them,” he demanded. “Because as of right now, I stand in front of a council of cowards. And if you do not act, you're not just cowards. You are traitors. Traitors to each and every individual you serve… Do something.”

“He's out in the streets fighting for the people.”

On YouTube, viewers were impressed. One commenter, @Propain4eva, wrote, “I really love these city council meetings with people doing odd things to gain national attention.”

“The interesting thing is that a study was done that showed people are more likely to help others or perform a civic duty if Batman and Robin are around. I'm not even kidding,” wrote @dylanchilde-freeman9508.

@erikandreski6099 replied, “Dressed AS Batman? This IS Batman!”

“He's the real deal. He's out in the streets fighting for the people,” agreed @dansenson7076. “I've seen him at multiple protests and now at City Hall. Yeah, he's a hero!”

