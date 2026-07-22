A video allegedly recorded in England depicting what some say is a Pakistani immigrant walking around attacking British families with rocks is going viral online, and it’s understandable why. The video, which was reshared by X user @realMaalouf, has received nearly 1 million views within 24 hours.

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The clip, which appears to have been filmed in a park with tons of people around, centers on a man wearing a black puffer jacket walking quickly and pretty upset. As he’s walking, he appears to glance toward the camera, and seconds later the person recording warns, "He's picking a rock up, he's going for it." That's when the man, whom the video's caption identifies as being from Pakistan, disappears from the camera's view before coming back into frame with two large rocks in his hands.

A Pakistani immigrant in England walks around a park like he owns the place and attacks British families with rocks. Why are they like this?! pic.twitter.com/RzLSoj6I6X — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) July 21, 2026

The Person Recording Warned Others that Rocks Were About to Come Flying

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After reemerging into the camera's view, the man has two large rocks and begins running toward the person recording. That person can be heard yelling to others around him, "Watch your heads," because at that point it looked as though the man was about to launch one of the rocks.

He continues getting closer to the guy, who later in the clip can be seen standing behind some sort of gate, and makes it look as though he's going to hurl the rocks at him before turning the other way instead. The person recording can be heard yelling, "You f--king scumbag, there's kids around," but the man doesn't appear to pay him any attention.

He then has another brief interaction with another man in the park, and it looks like he's threatening him with the rocks too, but continues walking away. Moments later, he returns.

Seconds later, he can be seen running back toward the person recording, though he does not appear to throw either rock. The person behind the camera can then be heard warning others around him to grab the man because the police are on their way.

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This is honestly so unsettling to watch. You’d hope people could just enjoy a day out in a park without something like this happening. Was there any security or police around when this started? — Rowan Blake (@Flowbyrowan) July 22, 2026

While the video doesn't provide much context about what might have sparked the near-violent interaction, the X user who reposted it suggested the man was "A Pakistani immigrant in England" who was walking "around a park like he owns the place, attack[ing] British families with rocks."

They also questioned, "Why are they like this?!"

Some people in the comments also expressed surprise by the behavior the man displayed, with one person writing, "This is honestly so unsettling to watch. You'd hope people could just enjoy a day out in a park without something like this happening."

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Meanwhile, another suggested it happened "because the police and the politicians are letting him get away with this behavior."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the video's claims, including the identity of the man or what prompted the incident.