The Daily Dot home
“You want to make a scene, I’ll make a scene!”: Man berates “loud and obnoxious” audience at “Mamma Mia!” on Broadway

"Numerous requests were ignored."

12:00 PM CST on January 16, 2026

Man in a maroon sweater clearly angry in a packed theater, standing up and pointing his finger at theatergoers behind him.
@deejaykahle/Instagram

A Broadway audience member is being hailed as a hero after a viral video showed him snapping at “loud and obnoxious” theatergoers during a performance of Mamma Mia!.

Featured Video

According to the man, the group was singing obnoxiously loud, clapping, laughing, and talking during the first act of the musical.

The clip from Jan. 3, 2026, shows the man loudly reprimanding the group during intermission.

"You want to make a scene, I’m going to make a scene," the man said and called for security. "Mess with my teenage nieces again. It’s bulls**t!"

@deejaykahle/TikTok man yelling at rude people in audience at musical performance
@deejaykahle/TikTok man yelling at rude people in audience at musical performance
@officialuncledaddy/TikTok
@deejaykahle/TikTok, @officialuncledaddy/TikTok

The man, who went public as @officialuncledaddy on TikTok, responded to the viral meltdown in another clip shared on Jan. 9, 2026.

He said the group ignored multiple requests to keep it down, and “replied with profanity on separate occasions, directed at my nieces, directed at my wife, directed at me.”

When he went to find an usher, he returned to find one of the group hovering her hands over his nieces' heads.

“And that's when the video starts… I'm asking for security to come to us, because at this point, I had had enough… It had gone way too far.”

An eyewitness in the comments on Instagram confirmed that the group of women acted disruptively during the first half of the musical.

@jerseyredhead was seated behind the man who apprehended the theater goers for bad behavior and validated his response. “One of the women definitely was drinking and the other 2 were singing very loudly during the performance,” she wrote.

Reportedly, the man asked them to quiet down and when they responded with inappropriate language, he exploded into the rant recorded in the clip. The Instagram user added that security “removed the woman and her party for the remainder of the performance,” and the man apologized to bystanders.

"Love him, love this energy, more people should be publicly shamed for their atrocious behavior IN PUBLIC SETTINGS, especially since it seems like people have lost all decorum since the pandemic shutdown."

“Love him, love this energy, more people should be publicly shamed for their atrocious behavior IN PUBLIC SETTINGS, especially since it seems like people have lost all decorum since the pandemic shutdown.”
@krmb20/Instagram
"i can't even blame him, people have terrible theater etiquette"

“i can’t even blame him, people have terrible theater etiquette”
@snerixx/Instagram

"Ushers need to be more on top of audience issues. There are people singing along out loud at musicals, taking videos and pictures, talking, and on their phones looking at social media instead of the theatrical production. There is a lack of theater etiquette. Some people don't even dress nicely for live theater performances. They come in wearing flip-flops and shorts, as if they're going to Disneyland. 🎭😤😠"

“Ushers need to be more on top of audience issues. There are people singing along out loud at musicals, taking videos and pictures, talking, and on their phones looking at social media instead of the theatrical production. There is a lack of theater etiquette. Some people don’t even dress nicely for live theater performances. They come in wearing flip-flops and shorts, as if they’re going to Disneyland. 🎭😤😠”
@oscar.mcfarlane/Instagram
Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

