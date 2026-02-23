“A betrayal”: MAHA moms turn on RFK Jr. after Trump orders increase of American glyphosate production

The Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement was shocked by its founder, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after he reversed his previous commitment to ban glyphosate in food production. Now, he backed President Donald Trump's executive order to boost domestic production of glyphosate.

This is even though he had previously claimed that it was a major contributor to cancer and other diseases. Kennedy had framed glyphosate as a health threat as early as 2024.

The MAHA summit and its aftermath

Trump recently signed an executive order invoking the Defense Production Act to increase domestic glyphosate production. According to Reuters, the US currently imports much of the chemical from China. The administration argued that domestic supply mattered for national security and food stability.

Kennedy echoed that message in a statement to CNBC. He said the order "puts America first where it matters most—our defense readiness and our food supply." He added, "We must safeguard America’s national security first, because all of our priorities depend on it. When hostile actors control critical inputs, they weaken our security. By expanding domestic production, we close that gap and protect American families."

In 2024, however, Kennedy had warned as part of his presidential campaign platform that glyphosate likely contributed to chronic disease. He promised that his USDA would ban its use as a wheat stabilizer.

RFK pledges to support small regenerative farms and ban toxic agrochemicals. This is the most important thing we can do for our health pic.twitter.com/O4neXTT4EG — Carnivore Aurelius ©? ☀️? (@AlpacaAurelius) January 21, 2025

Because of that history, MAHA moms felt blindsided as he completely reversed course and backed Trump's executive order.

Vani Hari, known online as "Food Babe," told the Washington Post she was left "speechless" by the news. She said, "We truly were hoping that this administration would put people over corporate power."

Social media reactions from MAHA supporters

Online, anger poured out as reactions to the news varied, though the tone stayed raw and personal. Many posts from folks in the MAHA movement, especially mothers, accused Kennedy of abandoning his core issue.

@rexjonesnewz tweeted, "RFK Jr must resign! […] We want the poisons GONE."

Similarly, @allenanalysis posted, "🚨 Just last month, RFK Jr. said glyphosate causes cancer. Now he’s backing Trump’s executive order to expand its production. From 'this poisons people' to 'let’s make more of it.'"

? Just last month, RFK Jr. said glyphosate causes cancer.



Now he’s backing Trump’s executive order to expand its production.



From “this poisons people” to “let’s make more of it.” pic.twitter.com/05C2bW2bda — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 20, 2026

@penske2005 shared a family member's cancer story, writing, "This was likely caused by pesticide exposure […] RFK flipped completely. MAHA my a**."

Others used biting sarcasm, like @AngletonOrchids, who suggested Trump and Kennedy should "drink RoundUp on national TV."

Trump, RFK Jr., Kid Rock, and the whole cabinet should all drink RoundUp on national TV to show Americans how safe and good it is. No cheating: do it right there in Home Depot, grab a fresh jug right off the shelf, and chug. — Angleton’s Orchids (@AngletonOrchids) February 19, 2026

Meanwhile, @Kyle_C137 asked, "Roundup is literally the opposite of MAHA. Where is RFK on this issue?"

