Right-wing podcast host Alex Clark spent part of the weekend railing against the Pixar and Disney movie Hoppers for being "non-biblical."

The 33-year-old Turning Point USA influencer hosts the podcast Culture Apothecary and frequently comments on pop culture. She argued that despite strong reviews and a big opening weekend, the animated film promoted ideas she claimed conflicted with Christian teachings/

Hoppers opened with an $88 million weekend, holds a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and earned top ratings from both CinemaScore and RogerEbert.com.

MAGA influencer calls Pixar's Hoppers "non-biblical"

Clark tweeted that the film felt unusually grim for a Pixar release. She also argued that younger children should avoid seeing it.

"Parents shouldn’t take kids under 10 to see this movie," Clark wrote on X. "Kids 10-13 years old should see it with parents and have a discussion afterwards."

Clark then described the movie as dark and overly serious. According to her post, the story centered on the main character's destructive choices.

"It is the darkest Pixar film with heavy themes, destruction and violence due to the main character’s selfishness and bad decisions," she wrote. Clark also criticized the characters and the film’s message.

I went to see this. Parents shouldn’t take kids under 10 to see this movie. Kids 10-13 years old should see it with parents and have a discussion afterwards. It is the darkest Pixar film with heavy themes, destruction and violence due to the main character’s selfishness and bad… https://t.co/qAyUS420Y4 — Alex Clark (@yoalexrapz) March 9, 2026

"None of the main human characters are likable," she continued. She also said, negatively, the movie promoted ideas that "all people are good inside" and that "animals should be elevated to the same level as humans." She concluded that both concepts were "neither biblical."

Clark also complained about the tone of the film. "It’s also completely void of joy, atypical for a Pixar film," she wrote. "Only a handful of laughs and instead a focus on heavy and serious topics."

Meanwhile, the movie itself told a much lighter story than Clark suggested. The plot follows a student who loves animals and can mentally "hop" into a robotic beaver's body. Being able to talk to the animals then helps preserve their habitats.

Social media users mock Clark's religious critique

Online reactions quickly turned sarcastic, as many said Clark’s outrage seemed wildly out of proportion.

"Imagine getting this worked up about a Pixar movie … I can’t even tell if this is a joke or not," wrote @charmanderstan.

Others responded with memes telling Clark to relax because the movie was simply a cartoon.

Meanwhile, several commenters argued that children’s films from 20-30 years ago were far darker than Hoppers. Millennials, they said, grew up with stories that included plenty of parental death and trauma.

Another person, @PaulCarriere77, listed movies he considered far more disturbing. "When did you all become so soft?" he wrote. He pointed to classics like The Lion King, The Black Cauldron, and The NeverEnding Story.

Some critics pushed back against Clark’s religious framing, arguing that environmental themes actually *do* align with Christian teachings.

"The bible is pro-environmentalism as it says humans should be stewards of the Earth," wrote @Jay_JayLuvsYa. "Perhaps you should read your own book."

