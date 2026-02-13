Skip to Content
Woman throws love note to “cute guy” on a flight, and it pays off…kinda

The internet loves a meet-cute.

8:00 AM CST on February 13, 2026

Left: Screenshot of a TikTok showing a young man in a ball cap and white shirt sitting in the window seat of an airplane, text overlay reads, "Saw a cute guy on the plane and thought I'd shoot my shot." Right: Young blonde woman in a polka dot halter dress.
@belleduric/TikTok

An airline passenger's TikTok video went viral after she threw a cheeky note at a fellow passenger, endearingly getting the man's attention...and phone number.

Featured Video

While on a Virgin Australia flight with her friends, Isabella Duric (@BellaDuric) spotted an attractive man in the row behind her.

She detailed the interaction on Jan. 13, 2025, in a TikTok video captioned, "Sorry if this was you or anyone else around us."

Duric spotted a “cute guy” in the row behind her, and in an effort to get his attention, threw a piece of paper at the man with her number on it. Unfortunately, he did not read it.

Advertisement

Feeling "secondhand embarrassment" about the note not being read, Duric's friend made a sign on her phone that read, "open the note."

The next part of the TikTok shows the text Duric received from the man, insinuating that a romantic connection had been made.

"Hey Isabella, I'm Lachie the dude you threw a note at haha how are you. Didn't have internet on the plane to add you unfortunately," read the text.

Advertisement

An endearing TikTok response

The video garnered 1.4 million views and 55,000 likes. Users connected to the endearing gesture while making jokes and begging for an update.

"Mr Lachlan you are a cutie," one user wrote.

"Ohhhh I was wondering what all the giggling was about in 6D-6F," another user joked.

Advertisement

Still another said, "We need an update ASAP ISABELLA."

Comments on Bella Durik's viral tik tok video
@belleduric/TikTok

What happened after he opened the note

In an interview with the New York Post, Duric put inquiring minds to rest about her status with the "cute guy" from the plane.

Advertisement

Following Lachie's message, Duric responded and apologized for “being annoying,” to which he replied, “nah, you’re fine.”

The two continued to message for a couple of days, discussing their work, education, and hobbies...but Duric admitted their conversation didn’t evolve into anything further.

Still, Duric isn't sad about the situation—in fact, the 23-year-old content creator is happy that her lighthearted video resonated and entertained.

“Everything is meant to happen for a reason, and it was also a bit of a running joke (about my airport crushes) she said. "And I am seeing someone else now."

Advertisement

Hopefully, Duric met her significant other in an equally adorable way.

@belleduric

Ready for the AO with @Lacoste and @HypeDC AUNZ #fakebodyy⚠️ #23yearsold #fyp

♬ original sound - Kawh

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thejohnnatale via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Advertisement

