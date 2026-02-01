Skip to Content
Is the Lord Farquaad movie written by the “KPop Demon Hunters” team a real thing? “Shrek” fans sure hope so

Take my money.

5:30 AM CST on February 1, 2026

kpop demon hunters vs lord farquaad in shrek
Netflix/Sony Pictures Animation

It was recently revealed that the writing team behind KPop Demon Hunters developed a Lord Farquaad movie for Dreamworks, but is it actually happening?

Featured Video

Success of KPop Demon Hunters sparks desire for spin-offs

Awards season is in full swing, and Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters is dominating Best Animated Feature categories as well as Best Song categories.

Last year, the project became the first Netflix movie to win the weekend box office. A sequel was also recently announced and is expected to be released in 2029. Turns out, the writing team behind the film also tried to break into the Shrek universe.

The Hollywood Reporter recently shared the news that KPop Demon Hunters screenwriters Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan are penning Tim Burton’s remake of Attack of the Fifty-Foot Woman. The article lists the writing duo's credits, adding, "they developed a Lord Farquaad feature for DreamWorks Animation."

lord farquaad in shrek
Dreamworks Animation

Movies die on the vine all the time, so it's hard to know if this project is actually happening or if Jimenez and McMechan even completed a script.

While Shrek 5 has been confirmed for 2027, there's been no official confirmation that a movie about the villainous Lord Farquaad, who is voiced by John Lithgow, will come to fruition. That doesn't mean fans aren't thrilled by the idea...

Shrek fans react to Lord Farquaad news

Whether or not a Lord Farquaad film from the KPop Demon Hunters writers is actually happening, the internet loves the idea. Many people have taken to social media to express their excitement (or trepidation) over the rumored project.

kpop demon hunters movie screenshot
Netflix/Sony Pictures Animation

"I would pay to see a ‘Lord Farquaad’ movie written by the ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ team," said @lami_thefirst on X. "They’re gonna give us another masterpiece," echoed @vortexdeconquer.

Ideas are flowing. One fan, @JMeisterJ8D, posted on X: "Okay, head me out. Farquaad would love Huntrix because they destroy 'poison' in a perfectly human world. But they would fucking loathe him for wanting ALL mythical creatures gone. Then he'd find out about Rumi being half demon, and it'd be the wedding scene all over again."

"If this is gonna be a cynical satirical parody on Disney villain origin movies like Cruella, where they say Orges (unintentionally) killed his mom or something, they may be cooking," adds @AtomicFox64.

It might have to be a prequel, points out

Last time we saw Lord Farquaad, he was eaten by the dragon. 😭
@asoiaf_266AC/X
On Reddit, the takes were a bit harsher. "This would either be the greatest or worst thing ever," wrote u/Coffee-cartons. No in between.

"This might actually be genius if it's a parody of Disney's crappy villain movies," wrote u/BIGSHOTMILLENIUM.

Meanwhile, u/FixedFun1 reminded fans, don't get your hopes up: "Reminder DreamWorks fired a bunch of people, and also they cancelled a bunch of stuff and are not doing the main animation in-house anymore."

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

