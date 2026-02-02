“I don’t trust anything she touches”: Infamous “ANTM” contestant Lisa D’Amato fires back at Tyra Banks’ doc with her own tell-all

Former America’s Next Top Model contestant Lisa D’Amato is pushing back against Tyra Banks’ upcoming Netflix documentary, teasing what she says will be a more unfiltered account of the show’s legacy.

After the trailer for Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model dropped, the season five alum accused Banks of shaping the narrative as an executive producer and promoted her own appearance in an E! docuseries that promises a darker look at what really went on behind the scenes.

ANTM: "Reality Check" vs. "Dirty Rotten Scandals"

On Jan. 26, 2026, Netflix released a trailer for Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model. The documentary will premiere on Feb. 11, but might not include every model fans hoped to see.

D'Amato is a notable absence as a highly popular and memorable contestant from season five. She was the one who wore and utilized a diaper during an exceedingly long shoot and talked to a bush. The model was also unapologetically outspoken, and that hasn't changed much.

Over the past few years, D'Amato has spoken out on Banks and ANTM, claiming in 2023 the show subjected her to "insane amounts of trauma." In an Instagram post, she compared the reality series to the Stanford Prison Experiment.

On the same day the Reality Check trailer dropped, the model took to Instagram once again to tease her own upcoming ANTM exposé.

"Am I in the new Netflix ANTM show? No," she wrote. "From my understanding she has a heavy hand in the creative. Y'all know what that means."

D'Amato seemed to suggest that Banks used her influence to make herself look better in the Netflix documentary. Her former contestant, however, won't give her the same treatment.

"Something else is cooking w/out any 'input' from Tyra," she added. "I'll leave it at that. I don't trust anything she touches."

Three days later, she promoted E! articles and a trailer for what may be a true ANTM tell-all. On March 11, the entertainment company will release two back-to-back episodes of the docuseries Dirty Rotten Scandals that focus on Banks' reality show. Former judge Janice Dickinson will appear alongside D'Amato.

"America's Next Top Model really tortured these girls for Tyra Banks' ego," says Dickinson in the trailer.

"Can’t wait to compare the two"

Fans of D'Amato have been supporting her in her fight to expose ANTM and Tyra Banks since 2006. Needless to say, they're hyped for her part in the docuseries—and the drama that will unfold from watching Banks' documentary as well.

"Well, this is amazing," said @edieevette on Instagram. "It’s like I’m gonna watch a real life speech debate. Can’t wait to compare the two."

"Ohhh now this is the one, and perfect timing," wrote @martavious.gayles. "Tyra thought she done some damage control, love it boo keep on rocking."

D'Amato's biggest fans agreed with her that Reality Check won't tell the whole story due to Banks' involvement. They also didn't appreciate being blamed for the show's harm.

"I was excited about the doc, until I saw her," said @brittiebean. "Then, in that moment, I knew it wasn’t going to be a true exposé but a sort of gaslighting to make us feel like it’s our doing."

"I can't believe Tyra said it was due to the fans," @eliezar_jovel commented. "I hope to see your reaction when it comes out Lisa."

