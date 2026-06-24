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“Lifted The Car Into The Air”: Video Of Business Owner Moving Vehicle With Forklift Sparks Debate

1:03 PM CDT on June 24, 2026

Business Owner Sick of Car Illegally Parked in Front of Storefront and Takes Removing It to the Extreme

Business Owner Sick of Car Illegally Parked in Front of Storefront and Takes Removing It to the Extreme

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X

A viral video from England is drawing attention online after a business owner appeared to take matters into his own hands when a vehicle allegedly blocked access to his storefront. The dramatic response, captured on video and shared to X, has viewers debating whether he went too far.

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Video sparks debate over how far business owners should go when dealing with illegal parking

“A business owner in England, frustrated after repeatedly warning a driver who had illegally parked in front of his establishment but getting no results, this time arrived with a forklift, lifted the car into the air along with the person inside, and left it behind a tow truck,” the video’s caption read.

We see a red car and a forklift come around the corner. Suddenly, the English business owner slams the forklift into the vehicle. You see and hear glass shatter before he is able to get the car onto the lift. Next thing you know, he is moving it himself. Instead of calling a tow truck, he took the matter into his own hands.

The driver is still in the car, which must have been terrifying. They are honking the horn, but there is nothing they could do to fix the situation. The man then uses the forklift to place the car on a tow truck. You can hear him yelling at the driver, though it’s hard to make out exactly what is being said. 

The video prompted strong reactions online. Many commenters said they would have waited for a tow truck rather than moving the car onto the vehicle themselves with a forklift. X users were highly opinionated in the comment section.

One commenter noted that there is more to the situation than simply blocking the business. “This isn't a matter of parking in front of the business. There are rules for single and double YELLOW LINES,” they wrote. “In a single YELLOW LINE, only the shop or property owner can park inside the line. Not on the line itself. In a double YELLOW LINE, you cannot park in any way, nor can you wait.”

Their comment continued, “The real issue in this video isn't parking in front of the shop, but parking on top of the YELLOW LINE. In such a case, the shop or property owner cannot touch the vehicle. They report it to the DVSA, and only the towing team can remove it.”

Another person thought the businessman would face serious charges for his behavior with the forklift. “He'll get a solid punishment for trying to take the guy's life. He's shoving the forklift's forks into the car while the driver is still inside,” they wrote.

Someone else thought the forklift could have been used better. “Just a pointed for the driver of the forklift. Should’ve picked it up from the underside of the car. Made the job easier. Kudos,” they wrote.

Finally, many users thought this video was staged for clicks. If it wasn’t, it was a seriously dangerous stunt.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances described in the video's caption or determine what occurred before the footage began.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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