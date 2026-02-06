Will you be Larry David-maxxing this year? Younger generations praise “Curb” character’s relatable moments

We've heard of looksmaxxing, softmaxxing, and hardmaxxing — but what about Larry David-maxxing? As it turns out, it's the result of younger generations discovering the actor's work.

The 78-year-old actor, who is best known for his roles in Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld, is known for his dry wit, explosive rage, and general intolerance to everyday life. This is a role he played up to in Curb Your Enthusiasm, in which he starred as an exaggerated, fictionalized version of himself.

The comedy-of-manners aired for twelve seasons between 1999 and 2024, and is widely regarded as one of the best comedies of all time — and a lot of that is down to David himself.

And as a new generation seemingly discovers David, he is getting his dues on TikTok. For instance, for the past few months, TikTok users have been making fancams and edits about him.

One viral fancam, which remixxed the infamous "outfit tracker" moment in Curb Your Enthusiasm, amassed 349,400 views; while another, made in December, amassed 240,000 views.

But amid this Larry David renaissance, the most peculiar part of it is this movement toward Larry David-maxxing.

What is Larry David-maxxing?

The term was first coined by content creator Matt (@4doormatt) in a January 15th TikTok that has since amassed 416,700 views.

"In 2026, I will be Larry David-maxxing," he announced.

"Meaning I will complain about minor inconveniences, get lunch with my friends, call people out constantly, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, and embarrass myself in front of women."

What do commenters think of the trend?

In the comments, users seemed all for this unorthodox method of self-improvement. "I been doing this since '03," one wrote. "Catch up."

"Heavy on 'get lunch with my friends'," a second added, while a third quipped: "Today I learned I’ve been Larry David-maxxing my whole life."

A fourth couldn't resist a pun, as they joked: "Now this is one way to curb your enthusiasm."

Elsewhere, a fifth remarked how "Larry low-key pulls in the show though," and a sixth pointed out an important final step: "Never forget to tell them that they were wrong anyway for what they did at the end of your apology/making up," they said.

