Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Viral Politics

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pushes back after Trump calls her “the worst reporter,” scolds her for not smiling

"I've known you for 10 years. I don't think I've ever seen a smile on your face," President Trump told the reporter.

9:51 AM CST on February 4, 2026

Left: CNN Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins in the Oval Office surrounded by reporters and cameras, speaking to the president. Right: President Donald Trump in a red tie sitting at his desk in the Oval Office, speaking to reporter Kaitlan Collins.
@kaitlancollins/X.com

CNN anchor and Chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins pushed back after President Donald Trump lashed out at her during a tense Oval Office exchange on Tuesday.

Featured Video

Collins had pressed Trump about concerns from survivors of Jeffrey Epstein regarding redactions in newly released Justice Department files. Rather than address those concerns, Trump dismissed the issue, insulted Collins personally, and criticized CNN.

Later that night, Collins shared footage of the confrontation on The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

Trump deflects Epstein questions, attacks Collins instead

Advertisement

During a signing ceremony, Collins asked Trump about the Justice Department’s latest Epstein files: "A lot of women who were, are, survivors of Epstein's are unhappy with those redactions that came out," she said. "Some of them, entire witness interviews are totally blacked out. Do you think that they should be more transparent?"

The president initially brushed off the question, saying he had not read the files because he was busy.

When Collins followed up, Trump dismissed the issue entirely.

"I think it’s time now for the country to maybe get onto something else, like health care, or something that people care about," Trump said. Still, Collins pressed him on what he would say to survivors who felt denied justice.

Advertisement
Split screen view of Trump and CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins. Trump is saying, "You are the worst reporter."
@kaitlancollins/X

At that point, Trump turned his attention to Collins herself. "You are the worst reporter," he said, while claiming CNN had "no ratings because of people like [Collins]." Then, he shifted again, commenting on her demeanor.

"She’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face," he added.

Collins immediately redirected the focus. "Well, I’m asking you about survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s, Mr. President," she replied.

Advertisement

Trump responded by accusing her of dishonesty and attacking CNN as an organization.

Journalists, other public figures rally behind Collins

After the clip aired, support for Collins spread quickly online. She tweeted, "President Trump argues the country should move on from the Epstein files and lashes out when asked about the survivors’ response to the latest release from the Justice Department."

Advertisement

Celebrities, journalists, and politicians weighed in, as well as others who supported Collins and her line of questioning.

Actor Ben Stiller wrote, "Shout out to Kaitlan Collins. Grateful for journalists committed to the truth."

New Mexico Rep. Melanie Stansbury echoed that sentiment, tweeting, "Just want to give some mad props to @kaitlancollins for holding her ground and asking all the right questions today."

Advertisement

Others focused on Trump’s comments about her appearance. Journalist and podcaster Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) posted a long reaction, calling the scene "f*cking gross," while noting how others in the room moved on and "pretends it didn't happen?"

BBC presenter David Aaronovitch agreed, questioning why fellow journalists failed to challenge it in the moment. "I don't understand why her fellow journalists allow Trump's behaviour to go unchallenged," he wrote. "Just out of a sense of their own basic dignity."

Sports broadcaster Ben Ross added, "I know we’ve gotten used to it, but this type of behavior is disgusting and people should speak up about it."

Advertisement

Several folks on X pointed to a broader, traceable pattern of Trump's behavior toward women. @MAGALieTracker wrote that the attack was "just the latest in a series of attacks on female reporters."

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

McDonald’s is launching limited edition “McCaviar” kits to pair with chicken nuggets. How will it taste?

Cop this free caviar for your Valentine.

February 4, 2026
Entertainment

“Truly boring people: Will Arnett shares his brutal take on tattoos

I guess it's nice that a controversial opinion is actually controversial for once.

February 4, 2026
Culture

“Unconscious? Automatic 20%”: Future dad questions why he was asked to tip for a prenatal sonogram

February 4, 2026
Trending

“Number one worst purchase”: Woman buys an Oura Ring, then throws it in the trash

Oura Ring has since shipped Riley a replacement device.

February 4, 2026
Entertainment

“Wonder Man” is a surprise hit for the MCU. Some fans say Disney didn’t promote it enough

Marvel fans are debating Wonder Man's marketing strategy, but they all agree on one thing: it's great.

February 4, 2026
Trending

Fanatics’ Super Bowl jersey backlash prompts an apology. It only made the backlash worse

Some accused Fanatics of buying their critics' silence.

February 4, 2026
Advertisement