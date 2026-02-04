CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pushes back after Trump calls her “the worst reporter,” scolds her for not smiling

CNN anchor and Chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins pushed back after President Donald Trump lashed out at her during a tense Oval Office exchange on Tuesday.

Collins had pressed Trump about concerns from survivors of Jeffrey Epstein regarding redactions in newly released Justice Department files. Rather than address those concerns, Trump dismissed the issue, insulted Collins personally, and criticized CNN.

Later that night, Collins shared footage of the confrontation on The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

Trump deflects Epstein questions, attacks Collins instead

During a signing ceremony, Collins asked Trump about the Justice Department’s latest Epstein files: "A lot of women who were, are, survivors of Epstein's are unhappy with those redactions that came out," she said. "Some of them, entire witness interviews are totally blacked out. Do you think that they should be more transparent?"

The president initially brushed off the question, saying he had not read the files because he was busy.

When Collins followed up, Trump dismissed the issue entirely.

"I think it’s time now for the country to maybe get onto something else, like health care, or something that people care about," Trump said. Still, Collins pressed him on what he would say to survivors who felt denied justice.

At that point, Trump turned his attention to Collins herself. "You are the worst reporter," he said, while claiming CNN had "no ratings because of people like [Collins]." Then, he shifted again, commenting on her demeanor.

"She’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face," he added.

Collins immediately redirected the focus. "Well, I’m asking you about survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s, Mr. President," she replied.

Trump responded by accusing her of dishonesty and attacking CNN as an organization.

Journalists, other public figures rally behind Collins

After the clip aired, support for Collins spread quickly online. She tweeted, "President Trump argues the country should move on from the Epstein files and lashes out when asked about the survivors’ response to the latest release from the Justice Department."

President Trump argues the country should move on from the Epstein files and lashes out when asked about the survivors' response to the latest release from the Justice Department. pic.twitter.com/NB2IJntX3h — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 4, 2026

Celebrities, journalists, and politicians weighed in, as well as others who supported Collins and her line of questioning.

Actor Ben Stiller wrote, "Shout out to Kaitlan Collins. Grateful for journalists committed to the truth."

New Mexico Rep. Melanie Stansbury echoed that sentiment, tweeting, "Just want to give some mad props to @kaitlancollins for holding her ground and asking all the right questions today."

Just want to give some mad props to @kaitlancollins for holding her ground and asking all the right questions today. — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) February 4, 2026

Others focused on Trump’s comments about her appearance. Journalist and podcaster Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) posted a long reaction, calling the scene "f*cking gross," while noting how others in the room moved on and "pretends it didn't happen?"

I know we're meant to be inured to it - but president savaging @kaitlancollins and saying she doesn't smile and calls her a liar while asking about Epstein's victims and he just goes on to other questions, and then whoever he calls on next ... pretends it didn't happen? Bunch of… — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) February 3, 2026

BBC presenter David Aaronovitch agreed, questioning why fellow journalists failed to challenge it in the moment. "I don't understand why her fellow journalists allow Trump's behaviour to go unchallenged," he wrote. "Just out of a sense of their own basic dignity."

Sports broadcaster Ben Ross added, "I know we’ve gotten used to it, but this type of behavior is disgusting and people should speak up about it."

Several folks on X pointed to a broader, traceable pattern of Trump's behavior toward women. @MAGALieTracker wrote that the attack was "just the latest in a series of attacks on female reporters."

FLASHBACK: Trump’s attack on Kaitlan Collins for not “smiling” was just the latest in a series of attacks on female reporters. This is a pattern and it is disgraceful behavior from the president. pic.twitter.com/V3k5uusdOZ — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) February 4, 2026

