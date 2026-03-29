Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“Can’t wait actually”: The younger generations are surprisingly hyped for Jeopardy’s new YouTube show

"It's basically Celebrity Jeopardy with contestants that younger folks will recognize."

4:00 PM CDT on March 29, 2026

youtube jeopardy
Jeopardy!/YouTube

This week, Jeopardy! and YouTube teamed up to introduce the world to Jeopardy! YouTube Edition, which will see YouTubers competing for the charity of their choice.

Featured Video

The first episode will premiere March 31 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on YouTube and feature Monét X Change, Rebecca Black, and Brennan Lee Mulligan competing on the Alex Trebek Stage. Ken Jennings will host the special. The new spinoff will keep the familiar format of the TV show while shifting the categories toward internet culture and YouTube history.

jeopardy youtube edition

In the show’s description, YouTube joked that contestants had been asked to watch all 14 billion videos uploaded to the platform in order to prepare.

"For over 20 years, YouTube has been a go-to platform to learn everything from shower repair to smoky eyes to mind-blowing facts about lobsters. So yes, we have asked the contestants to watch all 14 billion+ videos that have been uploaded to YouTube in order to prepare," it read.

Younger fans love the lineup

Folks online are definitely intrigued by this expansion of Jeopardy!, which originally debuted on TV in 1964. Many people commented on the YouTube video to share their excitement.

"Actually a GOATed lineup for this concept," @mariokartmasta5000 wrote.

"This is a brilliant idea!" @DigiRangerScott added.

"It's about time Jeporady made it to YouTube, just like the Oscars, so why not Jeporady? It's been a long time coming! Bring it ON!" @CATDRL2 commented.

Fans are also talking about the new show on the r/Jeopardy subreddit.

"This feels like such an unfair lineup. The Jeopardy spin-offs are always significantly easier, and Brennan is, like, actually smart, not celebrity smart," u/SaintGrobian pointed out.

"It's basically Celebrity Jeopardy with contestants that younger folks will recognize. It doesn't hurt anything, so I'm totally cool with it. I might even watch," u/willweaverrva added.

"What a fun day to be a fan of both Jeopardy and Dropout," u/blueeyesredlipstick wrote.

Even people on X seem excited about the show.

"Can't wait actually," @Ezmalay1z posted.

"I think my life may have led me to this exact moment," @kayla_mckechnie joked.


The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Viral Politics

“Make politicians accountable”: TMZ is earning surprising goodwill after asking for photos of vacationing lawmakers

"Honestly? Put Harvey Levin on the case."

March 29, 2026
Entertainment

“Nintendo cooked”: Glenn Powell’s Fox McCloud casting sparks rumors of a new Star Fox game

“Nintendo spent 40 years protecting their aviator character.”

March 29, 2026
Entertainment

“Diabolical”: Netflix faces subscriber backlash after second price increase in a year

"I remember when I paid $11.99 for all streaming and 3 DVDs a month." 

March 29, 2026
Trending

“Come on, man”: Five winning lottery tickets sold at same Nantucket diner in 2 years spark conspiracy theories

"After Epstein won the lottery, can we trust anything anymore?"

March 29, 2026
Trending

“What have we done”: The squirrels are vaping and no one can handle it

"I'll never understand how we became a society more intent on filming everything than actually helping."

March 29, 2026
Trending

“Makes you want to quit the internet”: The coffee yogurt drink trend divides viewers. Is it disgusting or a smart way to get protein?

The internet is divided over the next viral coffee trend.

March 28, 2026
Advertisement