“Can’t wait actually”: The younger generations are surprisingly hyped for Jeopardy’s new YouTube show

This week, Jeopardy! and YouTube teamed up to introduce the world to Jeopardy! YouTube Edition, which will see YouTubers competing for the charity of their choice.

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The first episode will premiere March 31 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on YouTube and feature Monét X Change, Rebecca Black, and Brennan Lee Mulligan competing on the Alex Trebek Stage. Ken Jennings will host the special. The new spinoff will keep the familiar format of the TV show while shifting the categories toward internet culture and YouTube history.

In the show’s description, YouTube joked that contestants had been asked to watch all 14 billion videos uploaded to the platform in order to prepare.

"For over 20 years, YouTube has been a go-to platform to learn everything from shower repair to smoky eyes to mind-blowing facts about lobsters. So yes, we have asked the contestants to watch all 14 billion+ videos that have been uploaded to YouTube in order to prepare," it read.

Younger fans love the lineup

Folks online are definitely intrigued by this expansion of Jeopardy!, which originally debuted on TV in 1964. Many people commented on the YouTube video to share their excitement.

"Actually a GOATed lineup for this concept," @mariokartmasta5000 wrote.

"This is a brilliant idea!" @DigiRangerScott added.

"It's about time Jeporady made it to YouTube, just like the Oscars, so why not Jeporady? It's been a long time coming! Bring it ON!" @CATDRL2 commented.

Fans are also talking about the new show on the r/Jeopardy subreddit.

"This feels like such an unfair lineup. The Jeopardy spin-offs are always significantly easier, and Brennan is, like, actually smart, not celebrity smart," u/SaintGrobian pointed out.

"It's basically Celebrity Jeopardy with contestants that younger folks will recognize. It doesn't hurt anything, so I'm totally cool with it. I might even watch," u/willweaverrva added.

"What a fun day to be a fan of both Jeopardy and Dropout," u/blueeyesredlipstick wrote.

Even people on X seem excited about the show.

"Can't wait actually," @Ezmalay1z posted.

"I think my life may have led me to this exact moment," @kayla_mckechnie joked.



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