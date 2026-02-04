After Vice President JD Vance lauded the choice of Kid Rock for Turning Point USA's halftime show alternative, folks dug up troubling lyrics. The rapper's contribution to the soundtrack of the 2001 film Osmosis Jones, "Cool, Daddy Cool," sounds like something straight out of the Epstein files.

To the left, Vance's endorsement neatly sums up the current administration.

Not a Kendrick Lamar diss

TPUSA, founded by the late Charlie Kirk, announced the lineup for its 2026 Super Bowl halftime show alternative on Monday. They organized the "All-American Halftime Show" because they don't want to listen to Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny sing in Spanish for reasons they claim are not just pure racism.

The lineup includes Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, Gabby Barrett, and right-wing favorite Kid Rock. Vance promoted and praised the inclusion of the Bud Light annihilator in a quote tweet on Tuesday.

Fantastic lineup for the TPUSA halftime show, including the great Bob Ritchie AKA KID ROCKhttps://t.co/ZXvvlIBtkE — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 3, 2026

"Fantastic lineup for the TPUSA halftime show, including the great Bob Ritchie AKA KID ROCK," he wrote.

However, Kid Rock might not have been the best choice in light of another recent, horrifying, and particularly massive Epstein files dump. As it turns out, Ritchie admitted to having something in common with Epstein in the 2001 track.

"Young ladies, young ladies, I like 'em underage, see / Some say that's statutory (But I say it's mandatory)," the song goes.

Depressingly, the political left has come to expect this kind of thing from the right, as the Trump administration's Department of Justice fails to move on any of the evidence revealed in the Epstein files. That might have something to do with how much those like Vance admire the names that come up most, as leftists keep pointing out.

"Wow this sucks anyway care to comment on this email between your mentor Peter Thiel and Jeffrey Epstein where they talk about how engineering the collapse of America would be beneficial to them," said @emeriticus to Vance alongside an alleged screenshot from the files.

Wow this sucks anyway care to comment on this email between your mentor Peter Thiel and Jeffrey Epstein where they talk about how engineering the collapse of America would be beneficial to them https://t.co/H0fOx8JAHs pic.twitter.com/R7dJa8y8AW — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) February 4, 2026

"Birds of a feather flock together"

Critics of JD Vance and Kid Rock wasted no time in pointing out the lyrics to "Cool, Daddy Cool," even if they didn't expect a response.

Writer Parker Molloy provided a screenshot of Ritchie's own words in a quote tweet.

"Maybe he'll play this one!" she said.

"Birds of a feather flock together," wrote @BrittanyinTexas.

"Of course you admire a guy who sings about statutory rape," said @Nguyen_anime3. "It’s probably the Trump/Vance administration’s anthem."

this post is even funnier when you know bad bunny has lyrics where he explicitly checks the girl hes talking about is of appropriate age lol https://t.co/EwRGntPhNr pic.twitter.com/bqcLBsOX39 — Jackey⁹⁸ ??~?⚽️ (@Gumayucheeks) February 4, 2026

Meanwhile, @Gumayucheeks pointed out that Bad Bunny's 2020 song "Yo Perreo Sola" suggests he goes out of his way to avoid underage girls, writing "this post is even funnier when you know Bad Bunny has lyrics where he explicitly checks the girl he's talking about is of appropriate age."

Some, however, wondered if Kid Rock was simply the best that TPUSA could get.

"It was either this, Ted Nugent, or a DJ playing YMCA on repeat," joked @jbella. "Options are limited."

