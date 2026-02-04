Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Viral Politics

JD Vance hyped Kid Rock as the right’s Super Bowl halftime show headliner. Then people dug up some of his old lyrics

1:04 PM CST on February 4, 2026

tpusa half time show kid rock jd vance
Philip Yabut/Shutterstock/AXS TV/@JDVance/X

After Vice President JD Vance lauded the choice of Kid Rock for Turning Point USA's halftime show alternative, folks dug up troubling lyrics. The rapper's contribution to the soundtrack of the 2001 film Osmosis Jones, "Cool, Daddy Cool," sounds like something straight out of the Epstein files.

Featured Video

To the left, Vance's endorsement neatly sums up the current administration.

Not a Kendrick Lamar diss

TPUSA, founded by the late Charlie Kirk, announced the lineup for its 2026 Super Bowl halftime show alternative on Monday. They organized the "All-American Halftime Show" because they don't want to listen to Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny sing in Spanish for reasons they claim are not just pure racism.

Advertisement

The lineup includes Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, Gabby Barrett, and right-wing favorite Kid Rock. Vance promoted and praised the inclusion of the Bud Light annihilator in a quote tweet on Tuesday.

"Fantastic lineup for the TPUSA halftime show, including the great Bob Ritchie AKA KID ROCK," he wrote.

However, Kid Rock might not have been the best choice in light of another recent, horrifying, and particularly massive Epstein files dump. As it turns out, Ritchie admitted to having something in common with Epstein in the 2001 track.

Advertisement

"Young ladies, young ladies, I like 'em underage, see / Some say that's statutory (But I say it's mandatory)," the song goes.

Depressingly, the political left has come to expect this kind of thing from the right, as the Trump administration's Department of Justice fails to move on any of the evidence revealed in the Epstein files. That might have something to do with how much those like Vance admire the names that come up most, as leftists keep pointing out.

"Wow this sucks anyway care to comment on this email between your mentor Peter Thiel and Jeffrey Epstein where they talk about how engineering the collapse of America would be beneficial to them," said @emeriticus to Vance alongside an alleged screenshot from the files.

Advertisement

"Birds of a feather flock together"

Critics of JD Vance and Kid Rock wasted no time in pointing out the lyrics to "Cool, Daddy Cool," even if they didn't expect a response.

Writer Parker Molloy provided a screenshot of Ritchie's own words in a quote tweet.

Tweet reading "Maybe he'll play this one!" Below is a screenshot of lyrics from Kid Rock's "Cool, Daddy Cool."
Advertisement

"Maybe he'll play this one!" she said.

"Birds of a feather flock together," wrote @BrittanyinTexas.

Tweet reading "Of course you admire a guy who sings about statutory rape. It’s probably the Trump/Vance administration’s anthem."
@Nguyen_anime3/X

"Of course you admire a guy who sings about statutory rape," said @Nguyen_anime3. "It’s probably the Trump/Vance administration’s anthem."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, @Gumayucheeks pointed out that Bad Bunny's 2020 song "Yo Perreo Sola" suggests he goes out of his way to avoid underage girls, writing "this post is even funnier when you know Bad Bunny has lyrics where he explicitly checks the girl he's talking about is of appropriate age."

Some, however, wondered if Kid Rock was simply the best that TPUSA could get.

Tweet reading "It was either this, Ted Nugent, or a DJ playing YMCA on repeat. Options are limited."
@jbella/X
Advertisement

"It was either this, Ted Nugent, or a DJ playing YMCA on repeat," joked @jbella. "Options are limited."

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

Catherine O’Hara was honored at the Westminster Dog Show in a brief-yet-fitting tribute

"Well, they say you never forget Cookie Fleck."

February 4, 2026
Trending

Ballerina Farm pulls raw milk after bacteria turns up in testing

"To a normal farming family, this kind of error would mean financial ruin."

February 4, 2026
Tech

Reddit moderator removes space photo posted posted by NASA astronaut for being too blurry: “Hopefully this won’t happen again”

"Reddit mods love feeling important."

February 4, 2026
Culture

An old “Simpsons” episode about “crazy creeps on an island” is fueling conspiracy chatter

Matt Groening's alleged Epstein connection is back in the discourse.

February 4, 2026
Trending

McDonald’s is launching limited edition “McCaviar” kits to pair with chicken nuggets. How will it taste?

Cop this free caviar for your Valentine.

February 4, 2026
Entertainment

“Truly boring people”: Will Arnett shares his brutal take on tattoos

I guess it's nice that a controversial opinion is actually controversial for once.

February 4, 2026
Advertisement