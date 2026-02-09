Skip to Content
Viral Politics

“Can’t get past the camo jeggings”: Jan 6 rioter Jake Lang kicks anti-ICE sculpture, gets arrested, gets meme’d

Oops!

4:00 PM CST on February 9, 2026

Right-wing influencer Jake Lang wearing a camo outfit kicking an anti-ICE sign made of ice in St. Paul, Minnesota. Tweet text overlay reads, "I have second hand embarrassment."
@JakeLang/X.com/@bearki/X.com

Pardoned January 6 rioter Jake Lang was arrested after filming himself vandalizing a Minneapolis sculpture that read "Prosecute ICE" in a stunt seemingly designed to go viral.

Featured Video

And go viral he did! Though rather than over anyone new, the video quickly became the subject of memes mocking both the act and Lang himself.

Right-wing influencer Jake Lang kicks an anti-ICE statue

On Feb. 5, 2026, U.S. veterans spoke before the sculpture, itself made out of ice, in favor of demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement brutality in Minneapolis and the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

"Peaceful protest is not extremism. It is a moral obligation when power stops policing itself," said veteran Peter McKenzie at the Minnesota State Capitol. "It is how we rouse the conscience of the nation before injustice becomes normalized."

Lang took issue with this, and later that day, in camo gear despite never being in the military, filmed himself kicking over part of the word "Prosecute" until the sculpture read "Pro ICE."

He then had someone else post about how he was being arrested on felony charges for $6,000 in damages.

Who is Jake Lang?

Lang became a right-wing influencer after D.C. police arrested and jailed him for four years on charges of assaulting cops at the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. President Donald Trump pardoned him and many of his fellow attendees before a court could convict him on these charges.

Lang then attempted to launch an anti-censorship social media site as well as organize a "national constitutional militia" called NAPALM while in jail. Today, he's a candidate for the Florida Senate seat left vacant by current Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The new felony charges have not inspired Lang to drop out.

Jake Lang becomes a meme

If the new charges don't stick, Lang's image among the left will. As his video went viral, someone grabbed a screenshot of him about to kick the letter "T." It's not a flattering image.

Tweet reading "New MAGA alpha male photo just dropped" with a screenshot of Jake Lang damaging the "Prosecute ICE" sculpture.
@covie_93/X
"New MAGA alpha male photo just dropped," wrote @covie_93 on X over the weekend.

With furrowed brow and arms splayed out for balance, Lang looks more like he's about to tiptoe through the tulips than go to war. The outfit doesn't help.

"I can't get past the camo jeggings," said @SassiestMinx.

User @lllliatttt wrote that "if you remove the h&m button down this is an outfit that p!nk would have worn to the kid’s choice awards in 2004."

Screenshot of Jake Lang damaging the "Prosecute ICE" sculpture edited to make him look very short.
@Pleightx/X

Meanwhile, @Pleightx edited the image to make Lang look short as a small child.

The video itself received a vicious roast, with the left panning it as an "embarrassment" after watching him stumble over the "S."

Tweet reading "All the guys who think they’re gonna win a civil war move like this"
@jjellisart/X

"All the guys who think they’re gonna win a civil war move like this," @jjellisart joked.

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

