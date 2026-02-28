Fans are picking through Jack Harlow’s Letterboxd account, and the reviews are on point

Jack Harlow's 5-star Letterboxd account is a "banger I tell you."

This week, Jack Harlow took his Letterboxd profile public. The rapper spread the word on X Feb 25, 2026, where he wrote, "Tap in w me on Letterboxd," signed, his username "missionaryjack."

Tap in w me on @letterboxd



missionaryjack — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) February 25, 2026

The post racked up over 30 thousand views, driving traffic to his hilarious reviews on the platform for crowdsourced film criticism. Fans experiencing Harlow's intellectual POV on film for the first time posted about it on X.

The relevant, deadpan, and often stunningly brief haiku-esque takes on films seemed to really hit for cinephiles and music lovers alike. @bronco7732 cited Harlow's reviews of Career Girls and The Conversation, commenting, "Hate to admit: he's cooking a little bit."

@untilnightends wrote, "I love that he was just obsessed with Rhomer for an entire month."

"He's out here watching movies I've never even heard of. Damn, ok respect now," said @tashicity.

Others reacting to the celebrity Letterboxd reveal suspect that it's a publicity move and Harlow doesn't manage the account. "He 100% doesn’t control this account," wrote @ijustmadet26785. Another X user compared the account to one that promoted Charli XCX's career.

@BlempoReal commented, "The fake Letterboxd account gimmick rehab’d Charli’s rep enough to get her into movies. It’ll work for him too."

Either way, Harlow (or some genius on his PR team) has logged 568 remarkably diverse films as missionaryjack, including movies new and old, arthouse and blockbuster. You name it—Harlow's seen it, and there's a tiny little poem to sum it all up for you on his Letterboxd profile.

Here's a list of some of the hits:

1. Hamnet

2. Marty Supreme

3. Chungking Express

4. No Other Choice

5. Punch-Drunk Love

6. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

7. Grizzly Man

8. Betty Blue

9. Fantastic Mr. Fox

10. Boogie Nights

11. Seven Samurai

12. The Shining

