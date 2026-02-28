Skip to Content
Entertainment

Fans are picking through Jack Harlow’s Letterboxd account, and the reviews are on point

"Hate to admit: he's cooking a little bit."

8:00 AM CST on February 28, 2026

Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow/YouTube.

Jack Harlow's 5-star Letterboxd account is a "banger I tell you."

Featured Video

This week, Jack Harlow took his Letterboxd profile public. The rapper spread the word on X Feb 25, 2026, where he wrote, "Tap in w me on Letterboxd," signed, his username "missionaryjack."

The post racked up over 30 thousand views, driving traffic to his hilarious reviews on the platform for crowdsourced film criticism. Fans experiencing Harlow's intellectual POV on film for the first time posted about it on X.

The relevant, deadpan, and often stunningly brief haiku-esque takes on films seemed to really hit for cinephiles and music lovers alike. @bronco7732 cited Harlow's reviews of Career Girls and The Conversation, commenting, "Hate to admit: he's cooking a little bit."

@untilnightends wrote, "I love that he was just obsessed with Rhomer for an entire month."

"He's out here watching movies I've never even heard of. Damn, ok respect now," said @tashicity.

Others reacting to the celebrity Letterboxd reveal suspect that it's a publicity move and Harlow doesn't manage the account. "He 100% doesn’t control this account," wrote @ijustmadet26785. Another X user compared the account to one that promoted Charli XCX's career.

@BlempoReal commented, "The fake Letterboxd account gimmick rehab’d Charli’s rep enough to get her into movies. It’ll work for him too."

Either way, Harlow (or some genius on his PR team) has logged 568 remarkably diverse films as missionaryjack, including movies new and old, arthouse and blockbuster. You name it—Harlow's seen it, and there's a tiny little poem to sum it all up for you on his Letterboxd profile.

Here's a list of some of the hits:

1. Hamnet

missionaryjack/Letterboxd

2. Marty Supreme

missionaryjack/Letterboxd

3. Chungking Express

missionaryjack/Letterboxd

4. No Other Choice

missionaryjack/Letterboxd

5. Punch-Drunk Love

missionaryjack/Letterboxd

6. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

missionaryjack/Letterboxd

7. Grizzly Man

missionaryjack/Letterboxd

8. Betty Blue

Accidentally watched the 3 hour directors cut. Cooked me. Was a lil disappointed the movie didn’t end up being about them painting all those shacks. Was looking forward to that journey. Also shazammed a song I heard in one scene and now Cole is flipping it.
missionaryjack/Letterboxd

9. Fantastic Mr. Fox

missionaryjack/Letterboxd

10. Boogie Nights

missionaryjack/Letterboxd

11. Seven Samurai

missionaryjack/Letterboxd

12. The Shining

Not for me
missionaryjack/Letterboxd

Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

