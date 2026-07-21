A woman's video has sparked discussion online after she claimed she has been getting into a gym for free because its facial recognition system mistakes her for her identical twin sister. The clip shows her scanning into the gym, where the system greets her using her sister Katie's name.

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“I have a twin sister named Katie,” the woman shares. “I haven’t paid for my gym membership yet because every time I go into the gym, the face recognition says, ‘Hello, Katie,’ so it just lets me in because it thinks I’m her. I’ll show you.”

She walks up to the facial recognition software, and is let in because she looks identical to her sister. “That’s so funny,” she said as she walked into the gym.

Video Sparks Debate Over Facial Recognition

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“A woman who hasn't paid her gym membership fee for nearly a year exposing herself has caused a shock effect globally,” the caption of the X post explains. “Facial scanning is performed on the device screen, and the system first gives a ‘User not registered’ (User not registered) warning. Then, by matching the face, it opens the turnstile with ‘Welcome Katie.’”

While the woman in the video may have thought it was funny, people in the comments didn’t seem to agree with her. Some thought it was not only dishonest, but a serious security risk. “This isn't very funny at all. This is utterly dishonorable. This is utterly despicable. Calling theft funny is finding excuses for thievery. Don't be thieves, don't devour justice,” wrote one commenter. Another user said, “"Although this story may seem so interesting, the fact that facial recognition systems can confuse twins shows that biometric verification is still not flawless. It might be recounted as a funny anecdote about getting into the gym for free, but this situation can actually be considered a serious vulnerability in terms of security and membership verification systems.”

Others were worried that she could get in trouble for her behavior. “Record yourself committing a crime, very smart,” wrote one user. Another chimed in, “Why do people promote stuff that you shouldn’t tell anyone?” This is a good point. Posting the video online may lead to consequences.

Some thought she deserved it, as perks come with being a twin. “I think that's fair. You're a twin; it's a perk of nature,” they added.

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The clip sparked debate over facial recognition technology, with commenters divided over whether the situation was harmless or exposed a broader security issue.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's claims or whether the gym's facial recognition system functions as shown in the video.