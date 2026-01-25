Skip to Content
People are sharing the best iShowSpeed clips in honor of his hitting 50M subscribers

"What just happened to my lips?"

7:00 AM CST on January 25, 2026

ishowspeed hits 50 million subs on birthday
IShowSpeed/Twitch

Darren Watkins Jr, who is perhaps better known as iShowSpeed, has managed to surpass 50 million subscribers.

The streamer, who recently celebrated his 21st birthday, is currently undertaking a livestreamed tour across Africa.

While he continues this ambitious project, loyal fans of the streamer have been some of his best moments online.

iShowSpeed's highlight reel

One user shared a clip of iShowSpeed watching One Piece, as he reacted to the moment the Japanese dub sounded like a very specific word.

Another user shared a moment from his 2024 Fortnite OG collaborative livestream, which he did with fellow streamer Kai Cenat.

The content creator, who previously failed to break the backflip world record, attempted to backflip in front of girlfriend Vanessa and Cenat, before proceeding to crash into his desk.

A third user shared iShowSpeed's attempt at the Kylie Jenner lip challenge —a trend that originally went viral in 2015. Essentially, the challenge involves sucking on a small cup to inflate your lips to look like Kylie Jenner. You are usually meant to leave the cup on for a few seconds.

In 2022, the YouTuber tried this trick with a glass, but kept it firmly on his lips for fifteen minutes. When he took the cup off, the lips were incredibly inflated, resembling a duck.

"What just happened to my lips?" he exclaimed. "What the [expletive] is going on, bruh? Hell no, dawg!" 

A fourth took us back to iShowSpeed's trip to China, where he undertook a "physics challenge" by trying to "escape" a rainbow, conical pit by running repeatedly in a circle. The best part? He actually succeeded.

As a loyal fan of One Piece, it should come as no surprise that a fifth and final user shared the moment iShowSpeed reacted to a trailer of the game One Piece Odyssey.

With each character announcement, he got more and more animated, making for an entertaining (and frankly hilarious) watch.

Ultimately, when it comes to iShowSpeed, his reputation precedes him.

His endless enthusiasm and curiosity about the world around him have made him an entertaining watch over the years. Long may it continue!

For more on iShowSpeed, check out our video on how the creator made a Dua Lipa song go viral.

Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

