People are sharing the best iShowSpeed clips in honor of his hitting 50M subscribers

Darren Watkins Jr, who is perhaps better known as iShowSpeed, has managed to surpass 50 million subscribers.

The streamer, who recently celebrated his 21st birthday, is currently undertaking a livestreamed tour across Africa.

While he continues this ambitious project, loyal fans of the streamer have been some of his best moments online.

iShowSpeed's highlight reel

One user shared a clip of iShowSpeed watching One Piece, as he reacted to the moment the Japanese dub sounded like a very specific word.

This is still One of the funniest ishowspeed clips of all time pic.twitter.com/Ss5O8bgnyD — monkey D dorky ? (@OrevaLuffy_) January 21, 2026

Another user shared a moment from his 2024 Fortnite OG collaborative livestream, which he did with fellow streamer Kai Cenat.

The content creator, who previously failed to break the backflip world record, attempted to backflip in front of girlfriend Vanessa and Cenat, before proceeding to crash into his desk.

hands down the greatest iShowSpeed video of all time ? pic.twitter.com/uYFqDei4YJ https://t.co/UBEbVrJOd0 — yoxic (@yoxics) January 21, 2026

A third user shared iShowSpeed's attempt at the Kylie Jenner lip challenge —a trend that originally went viral in 2015. Essentially, the challenge involves sucking on a small cup to inflate your lips to look like Kylie Jenner. You are usually meant to leave the cup on for a few seconds.

In 2022, the YouTuber tried this trick with a glass, but kept it firmly on his lips for fifteen minutes. When he took the cup off, the lips were incredibly inflated, resembling a duck.

I don’t care how many times I see this, but IShowSpeed doing the Kylie lip challenge has me crying every time ?? https://t.co/DPRVWVfpjP pic.twitter.com/nG1esbHFJa — JVS3PH (@jvs3ph) January 21, 2026

"What just happened to my lips?" he exclaimed. "What the [expletive] is going on, bruh? Hell no, dawg!"

A fourth took us back to iShowSpeed's trip to China, where he undertook a "physics challenge" by trying to "escape" a rainbow, conical pit by running repeatedly in a circle. The best part? He actually succeeded.

IShowSpeed escaping THE PIT by literally running in circles out of it ? pic.twitter.com/GMv4g00Ish — Epic Clip Vault (@EpicClipVault) December 3, 2025

As a loyal fan of One Piece, it should come as no surprise that a fifth and final user shared the moment iShowSpeed reacted to a trailer of the game One Piece Odyssey.

With each character announcement, he got more and more animated, making for an entertaining (and frankly hilarious) watch.

This is still one of the best iShowSpeed clips ? https://t.co/TYi60hRfNL pic.twitter.com/kVppHivYn5 — unonumero56 (@unonumero_56) August 22, 2025

Ultimately, when it comes to iShowSpeed, his reputation precedes him.

His endless enthusiasm and curiosity about the world around him have made him an entertaining watch over the years. Long may it continue!

