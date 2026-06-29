Instacart Driver Left Groceries in the Sun, Then Rang the Doorbell Asking for a Bigger Tip

Security camera footage shared on X by @TheEXECUTlONER_ shows an Instacart driver ringing a customer's doorbell to request additional tip money after completing a delivery.

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The roughly 30-second clip shows the driver standing on the porch while on her phone, speaking to the customer and gesturing for tips before eventually walking away.

The customer had already set a $12 tip before the order was placed. In the video, the driver left the groceries in direct sunlight on the porch.

This InstaCart delivery driver woman rang the doorbell of the house where she had delivered the groceries to.



She asked them if they could put extra money on her tip. ?



Mind you, she was already receiving a $12 tip!



If you notice, she left the groceries in the sun and not… pic.twitter.com/TrHgkaSvfc — ?M-Û-R-Č-H? (@TheEXECUTlONER_) June 28, 2026

The driver can be heard repeatedly asking for extra cash from someone who answered the door. "Sweetheart, can you ask if somebody could put some extra on my tip?" she said. "Could you ask somebody if they could put some extra on my tip?"

It is not confirmed if she received the extra money, but she did leave after making the requests.

"If you notice, she left the groceries in the sun and not even in the saved part," the X account wrote, before asking viewers whether they would have increased or removed the tip in such a situation.

Reactions in the comments were mixed. One commenter would've paid the tip but with a condition. "I would of [sic] asked her to get the groceries out of the sun and would of [sic] given the $12 tip," the commenter wrote.

Another commenter described their own experiences with delivery services. "In general I've had good service with Instacart people," the commenter wrote.

The commenter described a seafood order that was left several blocks from the delivery address in summer heat and required a refund.

The commenter also criticized Spark drivers delivering for Walmart, alleging address claim errors and broken bottles from careless handling. The commenter's claims about Spark drivers could not be independently verified.

Doorbell tip requests are not a sanctioned part of Instacart's delivery process and no company policy encourages or endorses in-person tip solicitation after drop-off. Instacart shoppers earn between $7 and $10 per batch before tips, according to Gigs Done Right.

In general I've had good service with Instacart people. A couple years ago in the summer, in fact, I ordered fresh seafood. I tipped about 25%.



The driver didn't deliver it to my house - No, they delivered it a couple blocks away.



Contacted Instacart and explained I wanted a… — tiania (@tiania2023) June 28, 2026

One user was strictly against tipping the driver. "Hell no, I'd zero that tip out in a heartbeat and report her to Instacart," the commenter wrote. "Left the bags baking in the sun like she couldn't be bothered, then had the nerve to ring the doorbell begging for more on top of $12? That's straight entitlement. Do the job right or don't expect a dime extra."

Instacart had not issued a public response to the clip as of publication.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @TheEXECUTlONER_. The identities of the driver and the customer, the location of the delivery, and the total value of the grocery order have not been confirmed.