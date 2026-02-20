Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Entertainment

The first look at Apple TV’s adaptation of “Imperfect Women” is here, and fans of the book can’t wait

The trailer brought comparisons to a more adult "Pretty Little Liars."

2:00 PM CST on February 20, 2026

imperfect women adaptation trailer released
Apple TV+

The trailer for Apple TV's Imperfect Women is here, and the cast is stacked.

Featured Video

Imperfect Women is based on the Araminta Hall novel of the same name, and is set to star Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, Kate Mara, Joel Kinnaman, and Corey Stoll.

Apple TV

The show is a drama/psychological thriller that follows a friend group after a shocking murder. "Nothing stays secret forever," Apple teased in the trailer's caption. You can watch below:

Advertisement

The first two episodes of Imperfect Women are scheduled to debut on March 18th. The series was created by Annie Weisman and will also feature Sandrine Holt, Rome Flynn, Ana Ortiz, Sherri Saum, Wilson Bethel, Keith Carradine, Jackson Kelly, and Leslie Odom Jr.

TV fans react to Imperfect Women trailer

Many people are excited about the upcoming Imperfect Women series. Fans of the book are hyped to see it come to life, while many TV fans are sold on the cast alone. You can check out some reactions below:

Advertisement

THAT. CAST.

Exactly.

Advertisement

We stay winning.

IYKYK.

Advertisement

They're not wrong.

Exactly.

Advertisement

Ready for the Emmys sweep.

Apple don't miss.

Advertisement

Time for a reread.

We're already having fun.

Advertisement

In conclusion:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

“You’ll lose me as a customer”: Norwegian Cruise Line fans are pissed over dining dress code change

If you don't like it, go to Disney.

February 20, 2026
Trending

“JAIL!!!”: Influencer’s disturbing hotel coffee maker “hack” has viewers horrified

"I don't ever drink from the hotel room coffee makers since learning people do this ?"

February 20, 2026
Trending

Burger King just gave customers its president’s phone number to call with complaints. Yes, seriously

The King's personal line is open.

February 20, 2026
Trending

“Actually speechless”: Dentist spends 90 minutes fighting insurance over denied claim. Then the rep says this

"Why do insurance companies get to tell doctors how they have to do their jobs?"

February 20, 2026
Culture

Steam Deck suddenly goes out of stock. Gamers blame AI

"In 10 years we're legit going to be making Frankenstein monster PCS just to play Stardew Valley."

February 20, 2026
Culture

Beauty influencer’s glitch exposes her real face, causing her to lose 140K followers

"She is actually very beautiful."

February 20, 2026
Advertisement