The first look at Apple TV’s adaptation of “Imperfect Women” is here, and fans of the book can’t wait

The trailer for Apple TV's Imperfect Women is here, and the cast is stacked.
Imperfect Women is based on the Araminta Hall novel of the same name, and is set to star Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, Kate Mara, Joel Kinnaman, and Corey Stoll.
The show is a drama/psychological thriller that follows a friend group after a shocking murder. "Nothing stays secret forever," Apple teased in the trailer's caption. You can watch below:
The first two episodes of Imperfect Women are scheduled to debut on March 18th. The series was created by Annie Weisman and will also feature Sandrine Holt, Rome Flynn, Ana Ortiz, Sherri Saum, Wilson Bethel, Keith Carradine, Jackson Kelly, and Leslie Odom Jr.
TV fans react to Imperfect Women trailer
Many people are excited about the upcoming Imperfect Women series. Fans of the book are hyped to see it come to life, while many TV fans are sold on the cast alone. You can check out some reactions below:
THAT. CAST.
Exactly.
We stay winning.
IYKYK.
They're not wrong.
Exactly.
Ready for the Emmys sweep.
Apple don't miss.
Time for a reread.
We're already having fun.
In conclusion:
