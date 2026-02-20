The first look at Apple TV’s adaptation of “Imperfect Women” is here, and fans of the book can’t wait

The trailer for Apple TV's Imperfect Women is here, and the cast is stacked.

Imperfect Women is based on the Araminta Hall novel of the same name, and is set to star Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, Kate Mara, Joel Kinnaman, and Corey Stoll.

The show is a drama/psychological thriller that follows a friend group after a shocking murder. "Nothing stays secret forever," Apple teased in the trailer's caption. You can watch below:

The first two episodes of Imperfect Women are scheduled to debut on March 18th. The series was created by Annie Weisman and will also feature Sandrine Holt, Rome Flynn, Ana Ortiz, Sherri Saum, Wilson Bethel, Keith Carradine, Jackson Kelly, and Leslie Odom Jr.

TV fans react to Imperfect Women trailer

Many people are excited about the upcoming Imperfect Women series. Fans of the book are hyped to see it come to life, while many TV fans are sold on the cast alone. You can check out some reactions below:

I don’t even know what it’s about but I’m seated https://t.co/GuLxpmFG3K — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 18, 2026

THAT. CAST.

They got 3 goats on one show they already got my vote — nae? (@Naedoesbetter) February 18, 2026

ELIZABETH MOSS AND KERRY WASHINGTON TOGETHER FOR APPLE TV MY DREAMS HAVE COME TRUE — manu ?? (@dontblamengo) February 18, 2026

this happened to my good friend alison dilaurentis https://t.co/yOXTx4TboB — liz ★⋆｡꩜ (@AstoundingSwift) February 18, 2026

idk why but this poster is giving pic.twitter.com/YZhGB4HSlF — J (@jordanreflects) February 18, 2026

Oooooooooo. Anything with Kerry Washington > https://t.co/MeQcu3WRGv — cowboy coco (@_boreen) February 19, 2026

Apple has amazing shows! I’ll def be tuning in! https://t.co/Phc7KtE3pE — Whitley Gilbert (@Brandivo) February 18, 2026

Over a month until Imperfect Women is out and I think I'm gonna have to read the book again, see if time goes by faster ??



I keep saying, what a cast btw ?#KerryWashington #ElisabethMoss #KateMara pic.twitter.com/tiCGf9bPiB — Diana Carvajal (@Dianita2928) February 16, 2026

If there’s one thing i know, it’s that my bitch June gone get that ass! https://t.co/yBZAAJXUU8 — Coquíto (@chichif) February 18, 2026

adult pretty little liars i am SAT https://t.co/s5z4KU8sAM — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) February 18, 2026

